How coming to terms with jazz helped Joseph Shabason deal with his mother's illness

JOSEPH SHABASON with SANDRO PERRI at Array Space (155 Walnut), Thursday (January 10), doors 7:30 pm. $15 at the door.

Many people first heard Joseph Shabason’s saxophone in a pop music context. He’s played with bands like Destroyer and War on Drugs, and is a main member and songwriter in the synth-pop act DIANA. But before he ever set foot in the pop realm, the Toronto musician was a student of jazz.

This fall he released his second solo album of ambient jazz material, Anne, a set of songs inspired by his mother’s experiences living with Parkinson’s disease. The songs were built around clips of his mother speaking about her life, recorded while Shabason spoke to her at length about her illness and her feelings about it.

Recordings from that conversation frame the music, but there’s a dialogue happening within the music itself as well, with Shabason masterfully accompanying and reacting to what she’s saying with sound.

× <a href="http://josephshabason.bandcamp.com/album/anne">Anne by Joseph Shabason</a>

The album is immensely personal for Shabason in another way, too: as Anne documents his mother grappling with her degenerative illness, it also documents himself coming to terms with jazz music.

“I had to totally reject jazz in order to come back to it in a place that felt meaningful,” Shabason explains over coffee at a Junction Triangle café.

Shabason’s skills at a young age took him to the jazz program at the University of Toronto, where he graduated in 2005, but he quickly came to the realization that his foundations with the instrument and genre were unhealthy.

“I practiced so much and loved it, but underlying all of that practice was guilt,” he admits. “I never practiced because I just wanted to practice, I practiced because I was told to or because not practicing enough meant I wouldn’t be able to make a living.”

He abandoned the sax altogether and found himself gravitating toward synths, using a graduation gift to finance a home studio. It was there where, along with fellow U of T alum Kieran Adams, he formed the proto-DIANA group Everything All the Time and made pop music his primary concern.

It wasn’t until he joined up with Dan Bejar in Destroyer in 2010 that he really returned to his instrument again. “Dan was like, ‘no you should be soloing,’” Shabason recalls. “He gave me permission to re-enter performing through a rock context.”

Getting reacquainted with jazz was a longer process. Inspired by the more textural than technical way composers Gigi Masin and Jon Hassell used horns and woodwinds in their ambient music, he set about making his first solo album under his own name. Most of the music on Aytche, which came out in 2017, fell within that patient, deliberate songwriting vein, but one song in particular proved more difficult for Shabason to approach.

“There’s a song called Long Swim, and it’s pretty much a jazz saxophone solo,” he recalls. His instinct was to cut it, but it kept pulling him back in. “I’d resigned myself to the fact that I liked jazz again and that this was a part of how I played. I could pick and choose what I liked about it.”

× <a href="http://josephshabason.bandcamp.com/album/aytche">Aytche by Joseph Shabason</a>

The warm reception to Aytche from friends and critics emboldened him. With his newfound confidence, Shabason has made a follow-up album that’s emotionally intelligent and deeply poetic. He says going back and listening to the interview with his mother forced him to forget his insecurities and self-doubts and just “shut up and listen.”

“That felt really good, because there was no resolution. My mom is still sick, she’s only going to get sicker, and I can’t do anything to make her better except to just be there, and listen and help when I can.”

Rather than make him feel powerless, he says, that realization helped him come to terms with how he could support her. “[It’s] a good feeling after I spent so many years thinking I could solve things.”

Even when her voice isn’t present, the songs still permeate with the ideas of identity and mortality that Shabason is exploring. They permeate his style of composition – a marriage of his synth-pop sensibilities and his jazz education.

“In coming back to jazz, I was finally feeling secure enough in what I’m doing to know what I like and that the foundation of those interests isn’t a place of guilt,” he reveals. “Now I can say I genuinely like it.”

