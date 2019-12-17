GZA to play Liquid Swords in full in Toronto

× Expand Samuel Engelking GZA with Wu-Tang Clan at Rebel in 2018.

Toronto has been lucky to get a lot of nostalgic Wu-Tang performances over the last few years, and here’s another: GZA is coming to the Phoenix to play Liquid Swords in its entirely.

GZA’s 1995 classic (celebrating its 25th anniversary) is part of Wu-Tang Clan’s golden age run in the mid 90s, and it showed off the rapper’s (born Gary Grice) secret weapon: the cool, cerebral flow that got him nicknamed the Genius. Get ready for a lot of verses about philosophy and chess.

Of course, those early Wu-Tang solo albums were still family affairs. Though this is billed as a GZA concert, there’s the potential for some other members to make cameos. In the meantime, start warming up your W hands.

January 27 at the Phoenix Concert Theatre (410 Sherbourne), 7 pm. From $33. On sale December 18. ticketmaster.ca.

More Just Announced Toronto Concerts

Secret Sign, Niall, Your Grandad at The Baby G doors 8 pm. $10. January 4.

Long Winter: Korea Town Acid, Boosie Fade, Ian Daniel Kehoe, Joseph Shabason, Robin Hatch and others at Gladstone Hotel 7 pm, all ages. Pwyc, $12 adv. ticketscene.ca. January 11.

Uncola, Brenda, Dream Seer at The Baby G doors 9 pm. $10. January 11.

LOOK UP! A Celebration of Paul Quarrington’s Music: Stuart Laughton’s Radio Dial, Joel Quarrington, Tony Quarrington at Hugh’s Room Live doors 6 pm. $30, adv $25. hughsroomlive.com. January 21.

Ziibiwan, Phèdre, Melody McKiver at The Music Gallery at 918 Bathurst doors 7:30 pm. $13-$15. musicgallery.org. January 25.

Jaunt, Sorry Girls, Dan Edmonds at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $11.50. eventbrite.ca. January 31.

BisonBison, Anzola, Kira May at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $10-$15. universe.com. February 1.

Skye Wallace, Les Deux Luxes, Lenny Bull, Zinnia at Horseshoe doors 9 pm. $12.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, eventbrite.ca, horseshoetavern.com. February 8.

Ryland James at Rivoli doors 7 pm, all ages. $20. ticketmaster.ca. February 13.

Graham Van Pelt, JG Ballad, Szaio at Bambi’s doors 9 pm. $12. showclix.com. February 15.

Telefon Tel Aviv at Drake Hotel doors 7 pm. $15. ticketweb.ca. February 22.

The Soul Motivators at Lee’s Palace doors 9 pm. $18. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, eventbrite.ca. February 28.

Tall Heights, Victoria Canal at Longboat Hall doors 8 pm. $20.50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 14.

Sanction, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Vamachara, Typecaste, Crow Killer at Sneaky Dee’s doors 5:30 pm, all ages. $19.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, eventbrite.ca. March 14.

Vundabar, Boyscott, The Ophelias at The Garrison doors 7 pm. $18.50. eventbrite.ca, soundscapesmusic.com, -rotate.com. March 19.

Chad Brownlee, Lauren Alaina, Jade Eagleson at Queen Elizabeth Thea-tre $TBA. On sale December 20. ticketmaster.ca. March 26.

The Acacia Strain at Hard Luck Bar doors 7 pm, all ages. $18.50. On sale December 18. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. March 29.

Sepultura, Sacred Reich, Crowbar, Act of Shock at Opera House doors 6 pm. $29.50 On sale December 20. ticketmaster.ca. March 30.

Allie X at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm, all ages. $20-$35. On sale December 20. ticketmaster.ca. April 2.

A Winged Victory for the Sullen at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $30. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, eventbrite.ca. April 5.

Dance Gavin Dance, Animals As Leaders, Veil Of Maya, Royal Coda, Issues at Rebel doors 5:30 pm, all ages. $39.50-$65. ticketmaster.ca. April 7.

The Slackers at Lee’s Palace doors 8 pm. $21.50-$26.50. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 9.

Jordan Mackampa at Drake Hotel doors 8 pm. $17.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, eventbrite.ca. April 11.

Great Grandpa, Joey Nebulous at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $15. soundscapemusic.com, rotate.com, eventbrite.ca. April 13.

Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio at Rebel doors 6:30 pm. $45. -ticketmaster.ca. April 14.

Amirtha Kidambi & Lea Bertucci, Joyful Joyful at Grand Canyon Theatre doors 7:30 pm. $10-$15. musicgallery.org. April 17.

Trevor Hall, Brett Dennen at Phoenix Concert Theatre doors 7 pm. $30-$130. eventbrite.ca, rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com. April 19.

Acid Mothers Temple, ST 37 at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $16.50. showclix.com. April 28.

Mk.gee at The Garrison doors 8 pm. $16. soundscapesmusic.com, eventbrite.ca, rotate.com. May 11.

Charlie Musselwhite at Horseshoe doors 8:30 pm. $49.50. soundscapesmusic.com, eventbrite.ca, horseshoetavern.com, rotate.com. May 15.

Shiiine On: EMF, Jesus Jones, Jim Bob at Danforth Music Hall Canadian Music Week event, doors 7 pm. $36.35-$60.65. ticketmaster.ca. May 23.

Ludovico Einaudi at Roy Thomson Hall All ages. $64-$135. On sale December 20. ticketmaster.ca. May 29.

