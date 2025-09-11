10,000 Ontario college support workers are on strike – here’s what you need to know

Ontario colleges are at the centre of labour unrest after contract talks with support staff failed to come to an agreement triggering a province-wide strike Thursday night.

As of today, more than 10,000 full-time college support workers walked off the job, launching picket lines across the province.

Represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), the staff are demanding better wages, stronger benefits, and job security as Ontario’s college system struggles with financial shortfalls, program cuts, and declining enrolments.

“This is not just a fight for a contract – it’s about the future of student support. We’re fighting because we know our students need us,” a news release by OPSEU stated on Thursday.

“Students deserve quality services kept in-house – not contracted out – and done by the support staff who know how to do the job and have institutional knowledge, not management. Instead, we’re seeing library technologists laid off and replaced by vending machines just weeks later. What’s next?” the news release continued.

Union representatives say they were left waiting at the bargaining table while the College Employer Council (CEC) failed to respond to key proposals before the deadline.

In a bargaining update released earlier in the week, OPSEU warned members to prepare for a strike, accusing employers of stalling and using intimidation tactics.

The strike follows months of unrest in the sector, with staff pointing to widespread job losses, program suspensions, and reduced services across Ontario’s 24 colleges.

THE COLLEGE EMPLOYER COUNCIL’S POSITION

The CEC said on Wednesday that it has already put forward a significant deal worth more than $145 million of wage and benefit improvements, including wage increases of two per cent annually, higher premiums for shift and on-call work, enhanced severance, stronger recall rights, and expanded health benefits, according to a news release.

CEC CEO Graham Lloyd argues the union’s demands would threaten the financial stability of Ontario’s colleges, where revenue has dropped in the wake of declining enrolments.

“CEC has repeatedly advised OPSEU that these types of demands simply can never be agreed to. They are more about broader political campaigns than the benefits we have proposed at the table for their members,” Lloyd said, urging OPSEU to move to mediation or binding arbitration.

The council maintains that arbitration remains the best way to resolve the dispute without further disruption to students.

WHERE THE STRIKE IS BEING FELT

By Thursday morning, picket lines had gone up at campuses across Ontario, stretching from Toronto and Ottawa to northern and rural regions.

Workers are stationed at major college entrances, including all locations of Algonquin College, Centennial in Scarborough, George Brown and Humber’s campuses in Toronto, and Seneca’s campus in North York.

Pickets are also active at Mohawk in Hamilton, Lambton in Sarnia, Loyalist in Belleville, and all three St. Lawrence College campuses in Kingston, Brockville, and Cornwall.

Other locations include Canadore College in North Bay, Confederation in Kenora, and Durham College in Oshawa.

The union says the picket lines are a visible show of solidarity and a reminder that support staff work in every corner of Ontario’s public college system.

With picket lines now set up on campuses across the province, the strike is expected to cause significant disruptions to college operations.

​​The strike has drawn immediate backing from outside the colleges themselves.

According to OPSEU, more than 55 community allies and organizations signed onto the Ontario Federation of Labour’s “Adopt a College” pledge within the first day, committing to bolster picket lines with solidarity actions.

WHO’S AFFECTED

Ontario’s full-time college support staff cover more than 150 roles across the system — from disability services and library technologists to student success coordinators, trades and facilities staff, co-op placement advisors, registrar and financial aid offices, IT and food services, and many others.

Their work touches nearly every part of campus life, making the outcome of this strike one that could shape the student experience across the province.