American tolerance will win the day: Reader Love and Hate

American tolerance will win the day

Re For Christian Right, The Second Coming, by Michael Coren (NOW, February 2-8). Again the pagan rabble are back a’ march and Christianing-up.

Be it starch, cannabis or the cost of rent, this isn’t what the Lord God meant when he said, “Be fruitful and multiply.”

But before you say I vilify, let me state I’m a temperate man, a liberal Republican. They’ve chased my people from the party, Bannon, O’Reilly and Joe McCarthy. So let me make it clear to you, from either coast to Kalamazoo, American tolerance will win the day, no matter what the Christianizers say.

Ivan Smason, Santa Monica, California

Trump backers didn’t invent hate

I am not a follower of Donald Trump and I disagree with many things he has said and plans to do. But Michael Coren’s article is so shallow and false, as if the author thinks that all the readers are idiots.

I am strongly opposed to building walls for protection purposes anywhere. As far as I know, the only walls built for such purposes were Hadrian’s Wall in Scotland and the Great Wall of China, a long time ago in different social and historical circumstances, and it makes no sense to judge them by modern points of view.

But cut the crap about institutional religions. They are all the same – generators of intolerance and hatred. Donald Trump’s supporters didn’t invent it.

Zoran Ratkovic, Toronto

It’s important to speak up on policing

This is in response to Chief’s Plan For Change Smells Like PR, by Alok Mukherjee (NOW, February 2-8).

I genuinely hope the relations between marginalized groups and the police improve.

I’ve found it very difficult to find the courage to come forward as a victim of abuse, assault and domestic violence, for fear of been of being judged.

But it’s important to speak up in order to have our voices heard.

The more awareness there is around these issues, the better our communities can come together.

Alyse Konushin, Toronto

Why is my local Dollar Store selling toy guns?

Why do we sell toy guns in Canada? My local Dollar Store offers over 15 different types, all for a few dollars.

Mass murderers Alexandre Bissonnette of Quebec, Marc Lépine of Montreal and Anders Breivik of Oslo all liked guns and got their first guns at a very young age.

We don’t need to teach our children to like guns.

Bengt Lindvall, Toronto

El Mocambo can be a trendsetter again

Re El Mocambo To Re-open This Summer (NOW, February 1). I wish all involved in the restoration of the El Mocambo all the luck in the world. It certainly sounds top-drawer.

My only suggestion, as someone who’s been in a band and bartended in clubs since way back in the late 70s, is to identify your clientele and cater to them, but also make the club accessible to new trends from the underground.

Only then will the El Mo truly have a future and not just be a place to reminisce about the good old days.

Kevin Jollimore, From nowtoronto.com

Hello! Hello Stranger

Re Movie Songs That Say Everything (NOW, January 26-February 1). Where, oh where, was Hello Stranger, which created such an emotionally powerful moment in Moonlight?

Joni Boyer, Toronto

Bowled over by ageist crack

In When Oscar Gets It Wrong (NOW, January 19-25), Radheyan Simonpillai writes of The King’s Speech that it should not have won an Oscar because it’s “crowd-pleasing fare for the Metamucil crowd.” I wasn’t bowled over by the film either, but I was aghast at the critic’s use of the phrase “Metamucil crowd.” Has the reality of ageism never come to his attention? He may have hoped to sound hip, cerebral and brilliant, but his attempt at sophistication hit a new low in describing older people, and I urge other writers at NOW to avoid it.

Lyn Wright, Toronto

Climate change a polarizing debate

Re Wynne Chill (NOW, January 19-25). Reducing the complex subject of climate change into a for or against destroys democracy.

Nothing is settled on climate change, and the time for questions is not over. It’s just started, and we’d all better get involved.

But first we need to learn to listen to all sides of the conversation. In the process, maybe we can help each other overcome our addiction to polarization and simplification.

Julia Wille, Toronto