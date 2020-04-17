Coronavirus updates: Canada Day celebrations go virtual; Scarborough health-care worker dies from COVID-19

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus park bench Bylaw officer Bradley Buttery cordons off off park benches in Allen Gardens on April 11.

Top COVID-19 stories and news

Case summary

As of 4 pm on April 16, there are 9,525 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

4,194 cases have been resolved in the province and 478 people have died.

As of 12:30 pm on April 16, there are 2,881 cases in Toronto and 147 people have died.

The latest local and Canadian news on novel coronavirus

1:30 pm Canada Day celebration going virtual

The federal government will still celebrate Canada Day on July 1, but is moving the festivities online.

"Our government has decided to celebrate Canada Day differently this year, in a way that will allow us to come together virtually to share our pride in being Canadian," heritage minister Steven Guilbeault said in a statement. "For Canada Day 2020, we are working with Canadian artists and artisans to put together a virtual program, reflecting our diversity and values, and showcasing the immense talent our country has to offer."

More details will be announced soon.

The government typically hosts Canada Day on Parliament Hill, but had moved the party to a different location due to construction.

Physical distancing measures that limit gatherings could last into the summer. In Toronto, all city-run events and city-permitted events are cancelled through June 30. Events scheduled for later in the summer that require advance rehearsals, such as Fringe Festival and Caribbean Carnival, have also been cancelled.

1:20 pm Province extends list of essential workers that qualify for emergency child care

Ontario is expanding the list of essential workers that will be able to receive emergency child care. The government will extend an emergency order from March 20 that allowed some child-care centres to reopen to support health-care and other frontline workers with no other options.

Six emergency child-care centres are now open in Toronto and operating using physical distancing protocols.

The additional frontline workers who can now qualify for emergency child care are:

Staff working in developmental services, victim services, violence against women services, anti-human trafficking services and child welfare services (children's aid societies) and in children's residential settings;

Additional staff identified by the Ministry of the Solicitor General, including:

First Nations constables;

Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management fire investigators;

Select critical staff in community corrections, such as probation and parole officers;

Contractors in institutional corrections services;

Frontline staff at the Provincial Forensic Pathology Unit;

Critical staff at the Centre of Forensic Sciences; and

Critical staff operating the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre.

Staff working in shelters (serving homeless populations);

Power workers;

Pharmaceutical and medical supplies and device manufacturing workers;

Non-municipal water and waste-water employees; and

Federally employed staff including Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers and Canada Post employees.

1:17 pm Ontario to share coronavirus modelling numbers on Monday

Ontario premier Doug Ford said today that he looked at the latest coronavirus projection modelling numbers last night and will share the data with the public on Monday.

12:04 pm More money for oil and gas sector, small business, arts and culture

The PM announced help on three fronts at his regularly scheduled press briefing today to fight the COVID-19 economic crisis. But this time along with promised help for the oil and gas sector, the environment and arts and culture were also a focus.

The government has announced a $1.7 billion fund to clean up orphan and inactive oil wells in the oil patch in Alberta, Saskatchewan and BC. Also, $750 million was announced for an “emissions reduction fund” to help the offshore oil industry in Newfoundland and Labrador reduce methane emissions. The government says the programs will together maintain some 10,000 jobs in the oil and gas sector.

The PM says the fund will also help provide credit for medium-sized energy companies through the Business Development Bank of Canada and Export Development Bank of Canada.

But some in the oil patch expecting a bailout may be disappointed, as at least two reporters pointed out in preambles to their questions to the Prime Minister.

“Just because we are in one crisis right now doesn’t mean we can forget about the environmental crisis," the PM answered. "We need to help people in different ways moving forward.”

The PM also announced $962 million in support of regional development programs and $270 million to the Industrial Research Assistance Program to support start-ups. Arts culture and sports will also receive $500 million through Heritage Canada. He said there will be more details about that later.

In other news:

• 125 members of Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help in long-term care facilities in Quebec.

• More than 7.5 million claims have been made by Canadians for help under Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

• The PM noted that today marks the 38 anniversary of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in his remarks.

10:42 am Ontario's COVID-19 cases go up by 564

There are 9,525 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, public health officials reported on Friday. The cases went up by 564 – or 6.3 per cent – since the previous day. There are 829 people – or 12.5 per cent of cases – in hospital, with 245 in intensive care and 200 in intensive care on ventilators. There are 106 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

The number of resolved cases is 4,556 and 478 people have died, an increase of 55 deaths since the previous report.

Yesterday, there were 8,899 tests conducted in the province and 5,993 cases are under investigation.

This week, Ontario expanded testing guidelines to include people living and working in "congregate" settings such as shelters, prisons and group homes; people living in the same household as health-care workers, care providers and first responders; essential workers and cross-border workers.

10:33 am City-run supervised injection site to reopen this weekend

Toronto is aiming to reopen the supervised injection site The Works this weekend.

The city closed down the facility in March – the same month Toronto recorded the highest number of suspected opioid overdose deaths in any month since March 2019 – for health and safety reasons.

During her daily press briefing on Thursday, Toronto’s medical officer of health Eileen de Villa said the decision to close the The Works, located at 277 Victoria, was "extremely difficult." She added the site was not well-set up for physical distancing and a worker at the clinic had tested positive for COVID-19 (and has since recovered).

“Many people who use our supervised consumptions service are also more vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19,” she explained.

When The Works reopens, she added, Toronto Public Health will operate it under an appointment-based model.

The city has also installed fencing to encourage physical distancing to protect clients and staff. That fencing will remain for the "foreseeable future," de Villa said.

9:28 am Second Ontario health-care worker dies of COVID-19

A second health-care worker in the province has died of COVID-19. The woman in her 50s worked at the Sienna Altamont Care Community long-term care home in Scarborough. SEIU Healthcare said the personal support worker was a union member for 31 years.

Last week, a health-care worker at Brampton Civic Hospital died of complications related to COVID-19.

9:18 am TTC workers union buys 100,000 disposable masks

The union representing TTC workers has bought 100,000 masks and is distributing them to its 12,000 members. ATU Local 113 has been calling on the transit agency to provide more personal protective equipment (PPE) for transit operators.

On Wednesday night, 30 TTC bus operators at the Queensway bus garage walked off the job to protest the lack of PPE. The union has accused the agency of shrugging safety responsibilities.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CTV News the ministry of labour is reviewing the matter. He added that five operators walked off the job at the Wilson division, but the provincial ministry of labour found no grounds for a work refusal.

On Thursday, the union said an 18th TTC employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is a subway operator from the Danforth Division and is recovering.

× ATU Local 113 has purchased 100,000 disposable masks and is distributing them to its 12,000 members but this is ultimately the TTC's responsibility. The TTC needs to step up and provide PPE for Toronto's public transit workers immediately. pic.twitter.com/0Sa1Lj1PQD — ATU Local 113 (@ATUlocal113) April 17, 2020

9 am Canada has over 30,000 cases of COVID-19

There are 30.092 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 1,193 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

@nowtoronto