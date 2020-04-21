Coronavirus updates: Ontario reports 551 new cases, 38 more deaths; North York refugee shelter has 74 COVID-19 cases

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus elevator sign physical distancing

Case summary

As of 4 pm on April 20, there are 11,735 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

5,806 cases have been resolved in the province and 622 people have died.

As of April 20, there are 3,682 cases in Toronto and 181 people have died.

11:57 am Wage subsidy applications open on April 27

Companies can start applying for the emergency wage subsidy on Monday, April 27, prime minister Justin Trudeau said today.

The wage subsidy gives eligible employers up to $847 per week per employee and is intended to encourage employers to keep workers on the payroll during the pandemic.

Trudeau said the government is launching a calculator on the Canada Revenue Agency website later today that employers can use to determine how much they can claim. Treasure Board president Jean-Yves Duclos will outline specifics later today.

11:45 am Canada sets up $350-million emergency fund for community groups

The federal government is setting up an $350-million "emergency fund for community support" to help non-profits and community organizations weather the pandemic, prime minister Justin Trudeau said today.

Part of the funding will "go directly to small independent organizations," Trudeau said, and the rest will be distributed via national organizations such as United Way and the Red Cross. The money could be used to train volunteers, increase deliveries at home for seniors or provide transportation for people with a disability to appointments, the prime minister added.

"We are giving more resources to charities and non-profits so they can adapt to the new realities and difficulties brought on by this pandemic," he said.

10:50 am Ontario's COVID-19 cases go up by 551

There are 11,735 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, public health officials report. As of April 20, the province's cases went up by 551 – or 4.9 per cent – since the previous day's report.

The number of resolved cases is 5,806 and 622 people have died. That's an increase of 38 deaths since the previous report and 24 of those deaths were in long-term care homes. Overall, 273 deaths in the province have been in long-term care homes.

There are now 121 outbreaks in long-term care settings, an increase of seven since the previous report.

There are 859 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 250 in intensive care and 194 in intensive care on ventilators. In total, 11.9 per cent of cases in the province were hospitalized.

In terms of testing, 9,330 tests were carried out since the previous day. A total of 174,170 tests have been conducted since the outbreak began.

On Monday, provincial health officials said the province is seeing peak cases in the community but outbreaks in long-term care and congregate settings, such as homeless shelters, continue to be a serious problem.

9:45 am Willowdale Welcome Centre as 74 COVID-19 cases

There are 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Willowdale Welcome Centre, Toronto's medical officer of health Eileen de Villa confirmed on Monday.

The 200-bed North York refugee shelter is among the 78 congregate and long-term care settings experiencing outbreaks.

Homes First Society, which runs the centre, said in a statement that mass testing of staff and clients took place on April 17 and 18 and test results are continuing to be delivered.

Staff who tested positive are self-isolating at home and Homes First and the city are working to relocate shelter clients "to appropriate locations as per physical isolation guidelines."

"We continue to take the safety and health of our staff and clients very seriously," Homes First said in the statement. "Staff from North York General Hospital have been asked to provide clinical supports on site, and we continue to implement measures and precautions such as personal protective equipment, enhanced infection protection and control measures and maintaining six feet distance between beds."

De Villa said on Monday that while the virus is peaking in the wider community in Toronto, spread in shelters and care homes is still a serious problem. The latter setting is driving Toronto's mortality rate, she added.

9 am Canada has over 36,000 cases of COVID-19

As of April 20, there are 36,831 cases of COVID-19 in Canada and 1,690 people have died.

The outbreak is a serious public health threat though most people who contract the virus have not been hospitalized.

Symptoms include cough, fever, difficulty breathing and pneumonia in both lungs and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure. People age 65 and over and people with compromised immune systems and/or underlying medical conditions have a higher risk of contracting a severe case.

