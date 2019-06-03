Future of city building the focus of Ryerson discussion

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Ken Greenberg

Urban designer Ken Greenberg takes part in Toronto, Interrupted, a panel discussion on the future of city building in the face of shifting provincial government policies, at Ryerson University’s Oakham House on Wednesday (June 5). City councillor Josh Matlow, Social Planning Toronto’s Devika Shah and York University geography prof Tricia Wood round out the panel, moderated by long-time urban affairs journo Royson James. 8:30-11:30 am. Free. 63 Gould. Pre-register at eventbrite.ca.