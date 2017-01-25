Black History Matters: Toronto events you can't miss

× Expand Michael Watier Trixx hosts the Kuumba stand-up comedy show at Harbourfront February 4.

Thursday, January 26

Art, Honour, And Ridicule: Asafo Flags From Southern Ghana Exhibition runs to Feb 27. Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen's Park. rom.on.ca.

Black Enslavement In Upper Canada Exhibition runs to Sep 9. Peel Art Gallery, Museum + Archives, 9 Wellington E (Brampton). 905-451-4931.

Grey Matter Screening of the 2011 Rwandan film directed by Kivu Ruhorahoza. 7:30 pm. Free. Alliance Française, 24 Spadina Rd. alliance-francaise.ca.

Isaac Julien Exhibit runs to Apr 23. Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen's Park. rom.on.ca.

Passing Strange Acting Up Stage Company and Obsidian Theatre present a musical about a Black teen driven from L.A. to Europe in search of himself and a place to call home. To Feb 5, Tue-Sun 8 pm. $35-$55. (19+ event; Jan 29 show is all ages.) Opera House, 735 Queen E. passingstrangeto.com.

Power To The People: Photography And Video Of Repression And Black Protest Exhibitions that explore the historical and ongoing struggle for justice between people of colour and police forces. Works by Dawoud Bey, Adam Pendleton and others. Runs to Apr 9. Ryerson Image Centre, 33 Gould. 416-979-5164, ryerson.ca/ric.

Friday, January 27

Lawrence Hill Reading from The Book Of Negroes and The Illegal, Hill discusses refugees, stories relating to slavery, migration, freedom and human rights. 7:30 pm. Free/pwyc. Bishop Marrocco-Thomas Merton Secondary School, 1515 Bloor W. 416-763-1303.

Maria Hupfield, Kapwani Kiwanga and Jonathas de Andrade Art exhibit, Jan 28-May 14, opening reception 8-11 pm Jan 27. The Power Plant, 231 Queens Quay W. thepowerplant.org.

Sunday, January 29

2017 Black History Month Kick-Off The Ontario Black History Society hosts a brunch event to celebrate BHM and Canada's 150th birthday. Food, silent auction, live entertainment and more. Noon-4 pm. $75-$110. Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Bldg, 255 Front W. blackhistorysociety.ca.

Kenny Robinson's Nubian Show Stand-up comedy with headliner Gilson Lubin, host Robinson and others. 8:30 pm. $20. Yuk Yuk's, 224 Richmond W. yukyuks.com.

Wednesday, February 1

#BlackLivesMatter - BHM Kickoff Discussion on the achievements of Toronto's Black communities and race-relations in Canada with Desmond Cole, Anthony Morgan, Chrys Saget-Richards & host Morgan Campbell. 7-8 pm. Free. Reference Library, 789 Yonge. tpl.ca.

Caribbean Carnival Art Exhibits Photography and paintings exhibition. Feb 1-28. Artist talk with painter Jennyland James 1:30-2:30 pm Feb 9. Artist talk with photographer Jenny Baboolal 2-3 pm Feb 18. Morningside Library, 4279 Lawrence E. tpl.ca.

Freedom Singer Project: Humanity/Crow's Theatre/Urban Ink present a documentary theatre piece inspired by the journey of singer-songwriter Khari Wendell McClelland in retracing his great-grandmother's steps to escaping slavery. Previews Feb 2, opens Feb 3 and runs to Feb 11, Mon-Sat 8:30 pm, mat Feb 7 & 9 at 1 pm. $20-$40. Streetcar Crowsnest, 345 Carlaw. crowstheatre.com.

Thursday, February 2

Congo: The Next Coltan War Is In Our Hands Lecture in French by Blaise Ndala & screening of Frank Poulsen's doc Blood In The Mobile. 6:30 pm. Free. Alliance Française, 24 Spadina Rd. alliance-francaise.ca.

No Justice, No Peace: From Ferguson To Toronto Photo exhibit featuring Zun Lee, Jalani Morgan and Nation Cheong, Feb 2-26 reception 7-10 pm Feb 2. Gladstone Hotel, 1214 Queen W. gladstonehotel.com.

Friday, February 3

d'bi & The 333 Afro-fusion dub/reggae/punk/hip-hop music, 9-10:15 pm. Brigantine Room. Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W. harbourfrontcentre.com/kuumba.

Friday Night Live: Afro Fête Music performances by Exco Levi & High Priest, Ammoye, Lucas DiPasquale, Matthew Romeo, Eyesus & others, screening of Who Killed Colin Roach? plus gallery activations and food vendors. Doors 7 pm (RSVP for film). $15, stu/srs $13. Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen's Park. rom.on.ca.

Island In The Sun The Gibbs Brothers share Bajan folk songs and stories of the history of Barbados. Free. 1:30-2:30 pm at the Locke Library (3083 Yonge). 7-8 pm at the Parkdale Library (1303 Queen W). tpl.ca.

Kuumba Visual arts, spoken word, film, comedy, dance and more at this festival celebrating Black History Month. Artists include Esie Mensah, Trixx, d'bi.young anitafrika, Raz Fresco and others. Feb 3-11, Fri night and all day Sat, see website for schedule. Most events free. Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W. harbourfrontcentre.com/kuumba.

Kuumba Lounge: DJ Lissa Monet R&B/hip-hop/soul/house/dance/rock/reggae/80s classics, 6-10 pm. Marilyn Brewer Community Space. Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W. harbourfrontcentre.com.

ROM Connects: Who Killed Colin Roach? Screening of the documentary by Isaac Julien, followed by remarks from Clifton Joseph from the perspective of dub poetry both in London and in Toronto. 6 pm. Free (RSVP required). Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen's Park. programs@rom.on.ca.

Welcome Home Comedy Night With Trixx & Friends Kuumba stand-up comedy show with Trixx, Sarah Adjepong-Duodu, Paul Thompson and Big Norm Alconel. 9-11 pm. $20-$25. Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W. harbourfrontcentre.com/kuumba.

Zahra Siddiqui Art exhibit: The Invisible Majority. Feb 3-4 & 10-11. Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W. harbourfrontcentre.com.

Saturday, February 4

Hands-On Drumming Drop-in African drumming workshop for ages five and up. 2-3 pm. Free. Maria A Shchuka Library, 1745 Eglinton W. tpl.ca.

Perfect 10 & Underground Comedy Railroad: Colors Of Comedy Diversity-repping stand-up show w/ Keesha Brownie, Tim Blair, Nitish Sakhuja, Aisha Brown and Daniel Woodrow. 11 pm. $15, adv $10. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. comedybar.ca.

The Steel Pan Experience Learn the art of steel pan music in this hands-on workshop. Noon-1 pm. Free. Pre-register. Fairview Library, 35 Fairview Mall. 416-395-5750.

Welcome Home Comedy Night With Trixx & Friends Kuumba stand-up comedy show with Trixx, Nick Reynoldson, Marc Anthony Sinagoga and Sterling Scott. 9-11 pm. $20-$25. Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W. harbourfrontcentre.com/kuumba.

Sunday, February 5

Jordan Clarke Paintings, Feb 5-28, reception noon-1 pm Feb 5. First Unitarian Congregation, 175 St Clair W. firstunitariantoronto.org.

Monday, February 6

Before The 6ix: And Now The Legacy Begins Producers Joh Bronski, K-Cut and DJ Agile discuss T.O.'s historical hip-hop scene and classic rap albums with moderator Del Cowie. 7-8 pm. Free. Hinton Theatre. Reference Library, 789 Yonge. tpl.ca.

Tuesday, February 7

HOZA! Participate in a musical journey of interactive songs and rhythms performed on the West African djembe drums. 7-8 pm. Free. Bloor/Gladstone Library, 1101 Bloor W. tpl.ca.

Wednesday, February 8

The Florida Highwaymen A Land That Time Forgot, exhibition of landscape paintings by the 1950s African-American collective. Feb 8-Mar 12, reception 6-9 pm Feb 9. Daniels Spectrum, 585 Dundas E. danielsspectrum.ca.

Living A Life Of Passion Spoken word artist Dwayne Morgan shares how poetry changed his life and his philosophy for success. 1:30-2:30 pm. Free. Palmerston Library, 560 Palmerston. tpl.ca.

Modern Day Dad R Flavour's film on Black fatherhood. 7-9 pm. $10. Harlem, 67 Richmond E. eventbrite.ca/e/31128491155.

Thursday, February 9

Jazz Valentines For Austin Clarke Music and poetry with George Elliott Clarke, Lillian Allen, Clifton Joseph, Adebe DeRango-Adem and Giovanna Riccio and others. 7 pm. Free. Reference Library, 789 Yonge. tpl.ca.

Friday, February 10

#BlackLivesMatter Discussion on the achievements of Toronto's Black communities and race-relations in Canada with Desmond Cole, Anthony Morgan, and Chrys Saget-Richards. 10-11 am. Free. York Woods Library, 1785 Finch W. tpl.ca.

Hip-Hop And Soul Showcase: Woke Raz Fresco, Shi Wisdom, Rich Kidd perform as part of the Kuumba Festival, 8-11 pm in the Main Loft. Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W. harbourfrontcentre.com/kuumba.

Kuumba Sounds: Spirit of Calypso Macomere Fifi and Connector perform calypso and soca music. 8 pm. Free. Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W. harbourfrontcentre.com.

Saturday, February 11

B. Denham Jolly Book launch for In The Black as part of the Kuumba Festival. 7-9 pm. Free. Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W. harbourfrontcentre.com/kuumba.

Come Let Us Sing! Toronto Mass Choir Gospel music, 2:30 pm. Free. Reference Library, 789 Yonge. tpl.ca.

Diely Mori Tounkara Malian griot music, 9 pm. $10-$15. Alliance Française, 24 Spadina Rd. alliance-francaise.ca.

