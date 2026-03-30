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Cardi B has back-to-back Toronto and Hamilton shows this week, here’s the playlist to get you outside

As her first-ever tour hits Toronto and Hamilton this week, here’s everything to know, plus the playlist to get you “Outside” before the Cardi B show.

Tyreike Reid

Cardi B on stage in Toronto, wearing a colorful, embellished outfit with floral details, smiling and engaging with the audience during her concert.
Cardi B rose to fame with her breakout single "Bodak Yellow" in 2017. Now, nearly eight years later, she’s embarking on her first-ever “Little Miss Drama” tour. (Courtesy: littlemissdrama/Instagram)

The wait is officially over, Bardi Gang. Rap superstar Cardi B is finally touching down in Toronto this week, and we’ve got the playlist to get you “Outside.”

Cardi B rose to fame with her breakout single “Bodak Yellow” in 2017. Now, nearly eight years later, she’s embarking on her first-ever “Little Miss Drama” tour, in support of her sophomore 2025 album Am I The Drama?

The Bronx rapper is set to take over Scotiabank Arena on Monday night before heading west to Hamilton to perform at the newly opened TD Coliseum on Tuesday.

Cardi recently made headlines after jokingly calling out fans in Hamilton for not selling out the arena and “ruining” her sold-out streak.

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As of publication, the show is nearly sold out, with remaining tickets mostly in the 100-level sections and on the floor. Fans still hoping to secure a spot can do so via Ticketmaster.

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Whether you’re heading to the show or just getting in the mood, tap into our hype playlist below:

  • “Outside”
  • “Bodak Yellow”
  • “Up”
  • “WAP”
  • “Money”
  • “I Like It”
  • “Hello”
  • “Pretty & Petty”
  • “Bodega Baddie”
  • “Thru Your Phone”
Tyreike Reid

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