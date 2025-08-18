‘A special young man,’ Community leaders call for action against gun violence after 8-year-old boy killed at home by stray bullet

Toronto community leaders are mourning the death of an eight-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a stray bullet while asleep in bed in his North York home over the weekend.

Gunfire erupted outside of an apartment building just before 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 16 near the Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive area. A stray bullet penetrated the first floor window of a residence, and fatally struck a child, who was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police have identified the victim as JahVai Roy. According to Roy’s mother’s social media account, he had been sleeping next to her prior to the shooting.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, and an investigation is still underway.

For many, the tragedy is not just a heartbreaking loss, but a devastating reflection of the rising toll of gun violence on Toronto’s youth.

Marcell Wilson, the founder of think tank One By One Movement (OBOM), a local organization founded by formers (individuals who have left lives of gangs and organized crime) who are now working to decrease cycles of violence, says Roy was one of the youngest members of his collective.

“JahVai Roy was a special young man who carried a lot of energy and love in his heart,” Wilson told Now Toronto on Monday.

Roy was part of OBOM’s Child and Youth Council, a branch that would come up with anti-bullying initiatives, and a role Wilson says that he enjoyed and was “very passionate about.” Wilson says his team was equally as happy to have someone as young as Roy be so eager to create change within his community, which is what makes the sudden loss even more heartbreaking.

“He was the epitome of what we were trying to accomplish. To get them young, try to shelter them from the negative influences,” Wilson said. “We had high hopes for him.”

Wilson, who has been in close contact with Roy’s family, says while they continue to grieve and seek justice, his mother only has one wish:

“For his name to be meaningful and remembered,” he said. “And we’re hoping the same, that this can be a starting point, a gathering point for everyone to really put our heads together and actually start working together in tackling this problem.”

York South–Weston City Councillor Frances Nunziata says she has been deeply affected by the horrific act in her ward.

“I was shocked and sick to my stomach,” she told Now Toronto on Monday, describing after hearing the news of Roy’s passing. She also adds that the city’s crisis team has been in contact with the family.

Nunziata says that as a member of the city’s task force against violence, she has heard the frustrations of parents and youth over the past few months. She points to agencies in her ward like the For Youth Initiative and Frontlines as some of the active resources investing in the youth, and says she also hears the cries from youth themselves in desiring more support and programming.

“They’d like to have more indoor recreation, and where kids can go and do more sports,” she explained. “And so this is something that we’re working on. It’s ongoing.”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow also shared her condolences online, urging for an end to gun violence in the city.

“I share in the anger and pain of this loss,” the mayor posted on X on Saturday. “The reckless and violent acts of a few hurt entire communities and leave tragedy in their wake.”

Last night, an eight year old boy was killed by a stray bullet in North York.



I share in the anger and pain of this loss. My heart goes out to their family, loved ones and the entire community. The gun violence must end in our city. The reckless and violent acts of a few hurt… — Mayor Olivia Chow 🇨🇦 (@MayorOliviaChow) August 16, 2025

In the wake of the tragedy, community groups have organized a vigil in front of the building at 15 Martha Eaton Way for this Thursday at 5 p.m. to honour JahVai’s life. A GoFundMe has also been launched to support the Roy family, with more than $46,000 raised as of publication.

As the investigation continues, Wilson urges Torontonians to get involved, in hopes that people will start to embrace the idea that they are part of a larger community and that their actions can have serious consequences.

“There’s this culture of incidents happening, people reacting to them, and then it’s just back to work on Monday. This is part of the reason why things have gotten as bad as they are. Whether it’s consciously or subconsciously, we have begun to normalize that this is just a part of the Torontonian lifestyle,” he said.

“It’s not going to get better if we don’t do it together.”

Toronto Police Services says Roy’s death marks the 26th homicide in the city this year. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.