‘No more sufferin,’ Commuters react to Dufferin bus ride after RapidTO installation

What to know RapidTO priority lanes are being installed along parts of Dufferin and Bathurst, starting on Nov. 16, though they won’t be enforceable until all markings and signage are completed.

A video showing early improvements on Dufferin prompted enthusiastic reactions from transit riders.

Many commenters are calling for the project to expand citywide as the city works toward full installation by May 2026.

The city says RapidTO could reduce delays, support population growth and improve access to jobs, services and climate-friendly travel.

Toronto’s RapidTO lanes are installed on Dufferin St., and although the service is not yet enforceable, many riders are already feeling the difference and rejoicing the moment after a video of the results popped up online.

After a series of controversial takes and back and forth, the installation of priority lanes began on Nov. 16 along Dufferin St. between Bloor St. W. and King St. W., and Bathurst St. between Bathurst Station and Lakeshore W. Blvd.

According to the city, the program will only be considered “live” and enforceable once all its elements have been installed, including red paint, diamond and arrow symbols, and signage.

Work is expected to pause late in December due to winter weather, with the project set to be completed by May 2026, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 26 games.

Although the project is not yet officially live, a video circulating online already shows early signs of the improvements along Dufferin St.

Advertisement

The video prompted comments from transit riders in the city, with many excited about the results and even asking for the project to expand to other Toronto streets.

“Woooow. Now THIS is the way public transit is supposed to work,” one person said on Reddit.

“No more sufferin,” another person added.

“This was an excellent public transit idea coming from collaboration between City Hall and the TTC that was instituted quickly, at a comparatively low cost, with clear benefit. We need more of this where possible. Bravo!” a different user said.

“We need more of that in the GTA and in Canada, especially the streetcar system,” another user said.

Advertisement

According to the city, the transit priority proposals within RapidTO have the potential to bring a series of benefits, including:

Make transit more reliable with less delays and travel times, considering that buses and streetcars make 70 per cent of the city’s transit network;

Support the Toronto’s growth, as the city forecasts 3.65 million people and 1.98 million jobs by 2051;

Improving transit could be a step to increase access to employment, healthcare, and community services in the city’s Neighbourhood Improvement Areas;

Helping the city achieve its climate goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.