Detroit did it — can Scarborough? Community pushes for vibrant park on former TTC Line 3 corridor

Scarborough transit and environmental advocates are pushing for the decommissioned Line 3 corridor to be turned into a linear park similar to one in Detroit.

It’s an idea that’s been talked about amongst local residents since the former line, which ran from Kennedy Station to McCowan Station, permanently shut down in 2023.

The Scarborough Environmental Association (SEA) recently took a trip to Detroit, Michigan to visit the Joe Louis Greenway, alongside The University of Toronto Scarborough Institute for Inclusive Economies and Sustainable Livelihoods, which has been studying what the future RT corridor could potentially look like.

Director of SEA, Krissan Veerasingam, tells Now Toronto that much like the RT, Detroit’s Joe Louis Greenway was once an abandoned rail corridor, but has since turned into a vibrant linear park connecting various communities – something he hopes can soon become a reality for Scarborough.

Veerasingam says the groups spoke with local Detroit residents who had an active part in the project and were impressed with what the city and community members had built.

Advertisement

Here in Toronto, work is underway to convert the southern section of Line 3 into a busway, which means the project can only be done for the northern portion of the line in the dense and rapidly growing Scarborough city centre neighbourhood, an area Veerasingham says needs it most.

Read More Line 3 SRT cars are getting shipped to Detroit as new busway gets constructed in Toronto

“There are no green spaces or substantial green spaces in the area, but there is a huge opportunity, I think, to connect that neighborhood that is currently growing to, you know, places like Birkdale Ravine,” he said.

It’s a project that Veerasingam says can have an immense impact on Scarborough’s natural environment, and as a result, the residents who live in the area and visit frequently.

“Things like mental health to air quality, all of it is a big problem in Scarborough and these green spaces are the least we can do to sort of fight back. They’re not the full solution, but they’re a critical piece in the wider strategy,” he said.

These thoughts have already been received by city staff, who have already begun exploring ways to resume and adapt the RT infrastructure, including by turning it into a raised park.

Most recently, Scarborough North Councillor Jamaal Myers told Now Toronto that he’s advancing a vision to turn the corridor into a park with biking and walking transportation routes.

Advertisement

“Work is currently well underway from the City to examine the structure and its future uses, and civil society groups in Scarborough, led by the University of Toronto Scarborough, are also actively engaged in this project,” Myers told Now Toronto.

In addition to its environmental impacts, Veerasingam says some areas in Scarborough are missing hubs for community members to connect, and the park will be able to fill that gap, and also gives residents the chance to shape how their community looks.

“The amount of artists that have started popping up and saying, ‘I’d love to share my work here or contribute to this,’ that in itself, starts fostering community,” he said.

Although such a plan may come at a hefty cost, he says it’s worth the price.

“This isn’t just like a sort of one and done project, it’s an investment, right? The dividends will be paid out in terms of mental health, health care outcome, environmental impact, and long term. And it’s hard to sort of put that in a budget,” he said.

Now Toronto reached out to the City of Toronto for comment on any potential reuse of the RT corridor but did not hear back in time for publication.