Discover and play at Toronto’s very first Video Game Month for world-class tournaments and activities

Toronto gamers, get ready! The city’s first Video Game Month is happening in June, bringing free public events, professional conferences and large-scale esports tournaments that you cannot pass on.

This June, Toronto is bringing the world of gaming and digital media to life with activities for everyone to connect within the industry, from hardcore gamers to beginners.

Hoping to gather over 50,000 attendees, including 180 digital media companies, the month will be filled with adrenaline-pumping esports tournaments, massive outdoor game sessions, industry conferences and creative festivals.

It is no secret that Torontonians love gaming. The city is the third largest entertainment cluster in North America, making up 55 per cent of Canada’s gaming community, according to Toronto Global.

Toronto is also an impressive hub for immersive gaming and tools such as artificial reality, virtual reality, extended reality, web3, the metaverse and other technologies.

During Video Game Month, the city will also be the host to the very first VALORANT Masters Tournament to be held in Canada.

This tournament is a major international event in the gaming community, the second global event of the 2025 VALORANT Champions Tour featuring twelve teams, qualified through Stage 1 tournaments of their respective regional leagues.

The event will run from June 7 to 22 at the Enercare Centre, and marks the second stage of the year-long 2025 VALORANT Champions Tour. The winning team will move onto the Champions Paris, and the 12 best-ranked teams will get the chance to take home part of the tournament’s life-changing prize of USD $1,000,000!

Those who aspire to compete, won’t want to miss the Get on My Level (GOML): Forever event this July. The premier fighting game tournament is returning with unmatched energy and international hype, marking an epic gaming celebration in the heart of the city.

Featuring world class talent and production from around the globe, the tournament is open for registration for $95 with 10-plus Premiere Fighting Game Brackets.

To connect even more with the community, participants also get access to an amazing multi-floor boat cruise after party, a fighting game community-themed artist alley, a three-day friendlies period, and more.

GOML is happening from July 4 to 6 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, and is open for registration here.

Whether you’re an avid gamer or a newbie, there’s plenty of activities for everyone to check out during Video Game Month. Stay tuned for more events to come!

TORONTO TECH WEEK

Next month, Toronto media lovers should also check out the city’s Tech Week—a whole week of city-wide celebration of the tech industry with nearly 200 tech-related events! Running from June 23 to June 27, attendees can find all things tech at this event, from panel discussions and pitch competitions to networking opportunities and exclusive meetups.

Some of this year’s highlights include the event kickoff homecoming party at the Evergreen Brick Works on June 24, the Shopify Tech Talk at the Canadian multinational’s headquarters on June 26, and a celebration of women in tech at the Monday Girl x Intuit: Women in AI Meetup on June 23.

If you are a tech aficionado, don’t miss out on these opportunities and keep an eye out for this upcoming Tech Week. Head to this link to check out the full event schedule and purchase your tickets!