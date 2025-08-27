‘Bravo!’ Etobicoke residents are relieved after Cineplex theatre renews lease amid risk of being demolished

Etobicoke residents are celebrating after a local Cineplex renewed its lease, amid a controversial plan to build a condo development in the area.

On Tuesday, Cineplex announced that its location on 1025 The Queensway would be staying for years to come, saying it had unveiled two exterior banners outside of its building as a reminder of its commitment to the community, with the sentence “no end credits in sight.”

“We’re aware of the attention Cineplex Cinemas Queensway & VIP has received lately and are happy to share its credits won’t be rolling anytime soon,” the cinema company said in a LinkedIn post.

Cineplex says it has recently renewed its 1025 Queensway lease, with up to 20 years of “lease options available” to remain in the location.

“The theatre has been around since 2001 and has always been more than a place to just watch movies. It’s an entertainment and social hub for family outings, date nights and birthday parties.

We also employ a lot of youth from the area,” Cineplex VP Communications Michelle Saba told Now Toronto in an email statement on Wednesday.

Cineplex also released a video with the news, thanking community members for their support.

The announcement comes after the City of Toronto approved a development proposal that required the demolition of the movie theatre, which received a wave of backlash from local community members.

Back in June, City Council held a meeting to approve the construction project, which would include 10 condo towers ranging between 18-46 storeys, with 4,077 residential units, 2,131 parking spaces, and a 2,893-square metre space dedicated to daycare and retail.

But the proposal was met with backlash from Etobicoke residents, who started a petition to stop the project.

In the online petition created in Sept. 2024 by a local resident, which has more than 14,700 signatures as of publication, it emphasises the importance of the cinema as an entertainment hub for the community.

“Cineplex Queensway has been an entertainment cornerstone for south Etobicoke’s community – from couples on a date, teenager hangout, friend outings, young families, moms with their babies at Stars & Strollers and even senior groups. But now, there’s a proposal to tear it down for yet another major multi-tower condo complex,” the resident said.

“It feels like our city’s entertainment options and spaces where people can connect and spend time are increasingly replaced in favour of residential high-rises. The sad part is that these high-rises are not even designed for families, but for investors – so it’s a lose, lose situation.”

After Cineplex announced it renewed its lease, residents and movie fanatics rejoiced online.

“This is incredible news!! Bravo to everyone who signed the petitions and voiced their concerns!!” one resident wrote in a community Facebook group.

“Fabulous to hear. The Queensway has already become increasingly congested during the last year with all the condos being built.” another resident said.

“Feels great that a community hub like the Cineplex will stay for a while longer. Keep pushing and fighting back against ridiculously poor development decisions like more condos… Remember our politicians work for us, not the other way around!” a different person chimed in.

This weekend, Cineplex is also offering $5 general admission movie tickets and $5 small bags of popcorn only for this weekend on its website.