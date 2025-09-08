First round of 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets opens Wednesday for Visa card holders

Get your pocket books ready, the first round of tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup go on sale soon, with a ticket draw opening this week.

According to FIFA, the draw will open on Wednesday, Sept. 10 to eligible VISA card holders first, to get tickets for matches being held across Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

The VISA presale draw will open at 11:00 AM ET and close on Friday Sept. 19.

FIFA ticketing will then begin notifying applicants of the results no earlier than Sept. 29, following a random selection process.

If selected, fans will then be given a date and time to purchase tickets, with slots starting on Oct. 1.

Following this first phase, FIFA will give fans additional opportunities to purchase tickets in upcoming phases this fall.

Although some fans won’t be able to purchase tickets this month, it takes them one step closer to the games, with six matches being hosted at BMO field in Toronto.

Due to high demand, tickets will be released in phases. To secure the chance to purchase tickets during one of the phases, fans must register their interest on the FIFA website.

Fans eager to get their hands on tickets sooner can purchase hospitality packages which include exclusive entertainment, tickets to matches, and even private suites to hotel lounges.

Hospitality packages went on sale earlier this summer, with prices starting at $2,500 CAD, with Venue Series packages starting at $15,975.

Those selected to purchase tickets will be able to do so in any of the host cities.

Toronto is set to host a total of six matches with the first taking place on June 12, 2026.