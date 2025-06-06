Google Canada funds new AI training program headed to Toronto Public Library branches

The Toronto Public Library is stepping up to ensure that Torontonians are not left behind in a digitally-driven world, thanks to a major new investment from Google Canada.

Google Canada recently announced its AI Opportunity Fund, pledging $13 million to four Canadian organizations focused on AI workforce development. Among these groups is the Toronto Public Library (TPL), which will use its portion of the funding to launch a comprehensive city-wide AI Upskilling Initiative.

The initiative will provide free access to AI tools, training, and programming designed to help community members develop essential skills and promote the safe and informed use of AI technologies.

“AI is transforming the way we work and can empower people across almost every field,” Google Canada’s Vice President and Country Managing Director Sabrina Geremia said in a press release.

“Canada is uniquely positioned to capture the immense AI opportunity, by putting this technology to work. The AI Opportunity Fund will help upskill Canadians nationwide, strengthen our workforce, and prepare Canadians for an AI-powered economy.”

For the Toronto Public Library, the announcement is a vital opportunity to address the digital divide in Canada’s largest city.

“Public libraries, including TPL, bridge the digital divide by providing equitable access to emerging technologies and skill-building programs,” TPL Innovation Services Manager Ab Velasco told Now Toronto in an email.

“In Canada, AI will reshape employment and require rapid workforce reskilling, particularly in creative industries as noted by the Government of Canada… TPL’s AI upskilling initiative will advance career goals for thousands while gathering insights to inform similar programs worldwide.”

This announcement comes amid the Toronto Metropolitan University’s joint launch of the Responsible AI Adoption for Social Impact (RAISE) pilot program, a national initiative to help non-profit organizations across Canada adopt AI responsibly and effectively.

TPL’s program aims to reach all corners of Toronto, offering hands-on workshops, digital resources, and staff-led study groups at multiple branches across the city. While it’s open to all Torontonians, Velasco says there will be an emphasis on ensuring the program reaches diverse communities.

Alongside TPL, the AI Opportunity Fund also supports initiatives by the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute, the First Nations Technology Council, and Skills for Change, collectively expected to provide AI training to more than two million Canadians.

For more information about Toronto Public Library’s AI Upskilling Initiative, visit its website.