Food prices keep rising — here are 6 cheap grocery stores in Toronto where you can save money

It’s no secret that the cost of groceries in Toronto has been getting more expensive.

Between the continued rising cost of living, tariffs, and supply chain shortages brought on by the war in the Middle East, food prices are at record-high costs.

Canada’s Food Price Report 2026 reports families are expected to spend $994 more on food, compared to 2025. The average family of four will spend an average of $17,571 on groceries.

To help Torontonians save a few bucks at the till, here are five discount grocery stores across the GTA.

Kai Wei Supermarket

Location: 253 Spadina Ave.

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Kei Wei Supermarket, located in the heart of Chinatown, is one of Toronto’s most gatekept spots for cheap produce. According to TikTok videos by @faithwone, it’s possible to buy a bag of yellow onions, a box each of blueberries and strawberries, and a bunch of green onions, for $6. Kai Wei also offers good deals on fresh meat and seafood, as well as hard to find imported shelf-stable food like tea and condiments.

The Grocery Outlet

Location: 1150 Sheppard Ave. W.

With locations all across Southern Ontario, including one in North York, The Grocery Outlet touts savings from 30 per cent to 70 per cent off manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP). The chain sells a wide range of products, including frozen, fridge-chilled, and shelf-stable food. Its website states “new stock arrives daily – when it’s gone, it’s gone!”

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Economy Fruit

Location: 1170 Bloor St W.

Economy Fruit in Bloorcourt Village only sells produce, but it’s at an astronomically low price. The store is able to price fruits and vegetables so low because it sells the misshapen stock big-box stores usually throw away. The store often has bulk deals, offering for example, five clementines for $1 or a bag of tomatoes for $1.49.

Lucky Moose Food Mart

Location: 393 Dundas St. W.

Situated on Dundas Street West in Chinatown near the Art Gallery of Ontario, Lucky Moose Food Mart offers unique imported Asian food products not available at other stores. Google reviews note its cheap produce and discounted meat department.

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Raise the Root

Location: 1164 Queen St. E.

Organic market Raise the Root in Toronto’s Leslieville has been going viral over the past couple of years for its posters comparing its prices to Loblaws, with some items selling for 50 per cent less. Raise the Root often posts its monthly deals to Instagram. Some of the March deals include limes for $3.99 a pound, onions for $2.99 a pound, and two pounds of carrots for $3.49.

Odd Bunch

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No location. It’s an online service

Although Odd Bunch isn’t a physical grocery store, it does offer produce at a massive discount. It’s a grocery subscription service that gathers misshapen fruits and vegetables into small, medium, or large boxes. The small box sells for $28.00 or $20 with a promotional discount. Boxes usually contain apples, mandarin oranges, cucumbers, and seasonal produce. Melons are common in the spring and summer boxes.