Returning to the office? Here are some workplace do’s and don’ts you need to know 

As companies across the country announce return-to-office mandates and hybrid work models becoming the post-pandemic norm, office etiquette is taking on renewed importance.

With some Gen Z’s entering the workforce for the first time, and many employees returning to the office after almost five years of remote work, understanding workplace social and professional dynamics have never been more critical.

To help guide both employees and employers through this professional shift, Sandra Lavoy, metro market director at Canadian recruiting company Robert Half, spoke with Now Toronto on Wednesday to share key advice on the top do’s and don’ts of office conduct.

Whether you are new to the workforce, want a refresher, or are in need of a changed perspective, here is a list of “do’s” and “don’ts” for employees and employers returning to office.

EMPLOYEES: THE OFFICE “DO’s”

Communicate Clearly, Effectively, and Respectfully

One of the biggest challenges of returning to the office is maintaining clear, effective, and respectful communication, particularly as employees return to the office after extended remote work.

According to Lavoy, it is important to avoid using “colourful language,” maintain open communication during office hours to ensure efficiency, and to be mindful of the shared nature of open office spaces.

“If you’re going to be late, tell your employer. It’s just about mutual respect for each other… don’t be late without communicating clearly to your employer if you need to be late.”

Be Mindful of Personal Space and Time

As employees return to the office, respecting personal space and time is essential, and while some enjoy pop-ups from other colleagues, Lavoy says it is important to observe how your colleagues operate while hard at work.

“Some are very quiet. They like to work in silence. If you notice that, read your colleague. Then if your colleague likes to be silent and work in their own space, book a meeting to speak to them.”

Dress For Success

While dress codes may vary from organization to organization, Lavoy says it is essential to ask about and understand what your workplace considers to be most appropriate.

Additionally, Lavoy says articles of clothing like crop-tops, graphic t-shirts, shorts, sweat pants, and jeans are best to be avoided. She notes that office clothing should be practical without being distracting or offensive.

“Dress for Success, OK? Overdressed is better than underdressed. I always say to my staff when you come into the office, and you want to move your career forward, remember, you’re on stage every day. Everybody’s looking at you. So, do what you want to do to win and be successful in your career.”

EMPLOYEES: THE OFFICE “DON’Ts”

Arrive To Work on Time

As school re-enters the city’s traffic flow, Lavoy says it is essential to practice being on time, noting that being on time does not only apply to in-office work, but virtual work as well.

“Whether starting your day or joining a team. You need to make sure you’re on time.”

Do Not Disrupt Your Colleagues

When returning to office, it is important to be mindful of the newly shared space, and Lavoy says considering your colleagues is essential to a well-operating work place.

She says best practices in the office include being mindful of strong-smelling foods when packing a lunch, using headphones while on work calls, and avoiding the use of social media in open spaces.

Do Not Participate in Office Gossip

Lavoy says office gossip is distracting, noting that unfounded gossip may prove harmful to the colleague of reference.

And while speaking unjustly about your colleagues is an office “don’t” due to the impact on others, Lavoy emphasizes that speaking about your colleagues may reflect poorly on your character, too.

EMPLOYERS: THE OFFICE “DO’s”

Provide Clear Expectations Through Clear Communication

Communication between employees is paramount, but clear communication is also equally important for employers.

“The employer has to make sure there is clear communication on what is expected from all employees, from an employee handbook to maybe a memo about coming back in the office, from dress code, what is expected with language,” Lavoy said.

“Are the hours flexible?”

Clearly communicating your expectations as an employer is a surefire way to ensure employee conduct is cohesive, and a great responsibility, according to Lavoy.

“It’s like a marriage during the day; we need strong communication to make this work.”

Offer Routine Sessions and Meetings

In order to ensure your team is well-versed and well-equipped, Lavoy says employers need to communicate with their employees regularly through routine meetings, making it a point to provide clear directives regarding work etiquette – especially for newly onboarded and returning staff.

“These yearly, annual reviews are a thing of the past. It might be monthly, it might be, you know, quarterly, but it needs to be regular.”

Address Concerns Privately

Looking to address a concern with a member of your team? Do it privately.

“If we do have these types of things we need to address, remember, as a leader or manager, to address that in private,” Lavoy said.

“A lot of the time, an employee might not even be aware they’ve offended somebody, that it bothered somebody because they’ve been at home for so long,” she adds.

EMPLOYERS: THE OFFICE “DON’TS”

Do Not Assume

When unforeseen circumstances arise, Lavoy advises that employers avoid making assumptions, and find time to communicate with an employee instead.

“Don’t assume what an employee is going through. They might be going through anxiety. They might have gone through personal challenges. Maybe they can’t afford to buy clothes right now with the cost of living that has skyrocketed,” Lavoy said.

EMPLOYEES AND EMPLOYERS: THE UNIVERSAL DO’s

Be Mindful, Be Kind, Be Yourself, Treat Everyone with Respect

“Treat people with kindness. This is a stressful time. Be polite, you know, use kind words, engage in casual conversation at the beginning of a meeting to greet your colleagues,” Lavoy said.

And while office etiquette practices may appear to be strict, Lavoy adds that one of the most important pieces involves being who you are.

“Let your personality shine, let people get to know what you do.”