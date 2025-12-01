‘It’s going to be slow,’ Finch West LRT set to open this week, but riders worry about speeds, infrequent service

What to know The Finch West LRT opens Dec. 7, but transit advocates and riders are raising concerns about its low frequency and slow operating speeds.

Trains are scheduled every 6.5 minutes in rush hour and 10–12 minutes off-peak—less frequent than the bus route it will replace.

Advocates say the line’s limited frequency and lack of strong signal priority could frustrate riders and undermine reliability.

Groups are calling for an overhaul of service plans and improved transit priority as the TTC begins a soft-launch period lasting until spring 2026.

With only days to go before Toronto opens its newest rapid transit line in more than two decades, advocates and riders are already voicing concerns about the Finch West LRT’s frequency.

The Finch West LRT, known as Line 6, will run 11 km from Finch West Station to Humber College in a dedicated right-of-way with 18 stops.

According to the TTC, trains will run every 6.5 minutes during rush hour and every 10-12 minutes during off-peak hours.

In addition, local transit advocate Steve Munro notes the vehicles will operate at an average speed of 13-13.5 km/h, figures that have raised alarms among groups such as transit advocacy group TTCriders.

“It will be less frequent than the bus it’s replacing, maybe even slower,” Executive Director Andrew Pulsifer told Now Toronto. “It was supposed to open four years ago, now it’s finally opening, and it’s going to be slow.”

Pulsifer says that while riders may still appreciate the long-delayed line, which is expected to carry more passengers than the current 36 Finch West bus route, he anticipates frustration over the planned frequency.

CodeRedTO Executive Director Cameron MacLeod echoed these concerns in a statement to Now Toronto.

“This planned frequency is not sufficient for Etobicoke North’s needs. Starting carefully to ensure the line performs as promised is reasonable, but we hope to see stronger frequency plans shared publicly as soon as possible to build trust in this new line,” he said.

Advocates are calling for a “complete overhaul” of the system, including a review of transit signal priority along the route.

“To be clear, the Finch LRT shouldn’t have to wait at traffic lights for cars turning left. This line will carry tens or even hundreds of thousands of people per day. They’re making the right choice by taking transit, and they deserve priority over private vehicles,” Pulsifer said.

At an April city council meeting, a motion from Mayor Olivia Chow directed the city and the TTC to report to the Infrastructure and Environment Committee on implementing signal priority for above-ground sections of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, but no update has yet been released.

The Finch West LRT is set to open on Dec. 7 with a “soft launch,” offering service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays and holidays. Replacement buses will run from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., followed by Blue Night bus service after 1 a.m.

The TTC says the soft launch service will continue until spring 2026.

Now Toronto reached out to the TTC for comment regarding the line’s frequency and is awaiting a response.