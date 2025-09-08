Advertisement

Lady Gaga is bringing ‘Mayhem’ to Toronto for three nights this week, and we have the ultimate playlist for you

Janiece Campbell

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga is taking over the Scotiabank Arena on Sept. 10, 11 and 13, her sole Canadian tour stop in the 60-plus shows a part of "The Mayhem Ball." (Courtesy: ladygaga/Instagram)

Little Monsters, are you ready?! Lady Gaga is bringing The Mayhem Ball to Toronto this week for three glorious nights of glitter, disco and gothic chaos. 

The pop sensation is taking over the Scotiabank Arena on Sept. 10, 11 and 13, her sole Canadian tour stop in the 60-plus shows a part of The Mayhem Ball, in support of her sixth studio album Mayhem. After her three-night run in Toronto, she’s bringing the tour overseas to Europe, Australia and finally, Japan in 2026. 

Nearing two decades of topping charts, reinventing pop culture, and redefining what it means to put on a show, Gaga’s latest tour promises all the theatrical energy, powerhouse vocals, and emotional hits we’ve come to expect, and a little mayhem, of course. 

Whether you’ve been a day one Little Monster since The Fame Monster, or found your way in during the dance-pop infused Chromatica, this is one show you do not want to miss! In preparation for the highly anticipated tour, here’s a 15-song playlist of Lady Gaga tracks from across all eras that will have you dancing all the way to your seat:

MAYHEM (2025)

  • Abracadabra
  • Die With a Smile
  • Garden of Eden

CHROMATICA (2020) 

  • Stupid Love
  • Rain On Me

JOANNE (2016)

  • Perfect Illusion
  • Million Reasons

ARTPOP (2013)

  • Applause
  • Aura

BORN THIS WAY (2011)

  • Judas
  • Scheiße

THE FAME MONSTER (2009 re-issue of The Fame)  

  • Bad Romance
  • Alejandro

THE FAME (2008) 

  • Paparazzi 
  • Just Dance
