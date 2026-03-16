Looking for a job? Here are 5 job fairs happening this month

Tired of endless online applications and never being chosen for the role? Get hired at one of these five in-person job fairs hitting Toronto in the coming weeks.

Toronto’s job market is tough, with youth unemployment at 14.1 per cent.

With rent and living costs still climbing, landing steady work has never felt more urgent. Skip the online applications and go face-to-face with employers at these five job fairs happening across the city this month.

Weston & Mount Dennis Youth Career Fair

Location: 116 Industry St

If you’re between the ages of 15-29 looking for a job, visit the Weston & Mount Dennis Youth career fair at The Learning Enrichment Foundation on March 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Frontlines and City of Toronto are hosting this event to help youth practice mock interviews and apply to actual roles, such as Walmart with 40 vacancies paying between $17,75 to $18,75 per hour, TheKey paying $19-$20 per hour for PSWs and companions for seniors, and $30 to $35 for RPNs and nursing students, amongst many other available roles. Public sector and recruitment organizations will also be present, such as the Toronto Public Library, Toronto Fire Services, and Toronto Community Housing. Register on Eventbrite to attend the free event.

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Trans and Non-Binary Career Fair

Location: 333 Sherbourne St

It’s important to enjoy not only the job itself, but also the environment in which you work. On March 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., SOY Toronto is hosting a career fair for trans and non-binary people to network with inclusive employers. The event is at Sherbourne Health and is also offering mental health support. Food and TTC fare are provided; all you need to do is bring your resume and cover letter – a printer is available on-site. Register on this form.

Shake Shack

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Location: 108 Chestnut St

Burger fans, work alongside your favourite brand, Shake Shack, and earn special dining discounts. The entry-level positions do not require previous experience, but a background in hospitality or food is a plus. Future employees will work in food prep, customer service, cooking and cleaning. Attend their job fair from March 19 to 21 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Toronto Downtown.

CareerFest

Location: 4141 Living Arts Dr., Mississauga

CareerFest offers resume support and opportunities to meet employers on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event features interactive career tools, hands-on workshops, mentorship and skill-building sessions, and the chance to connect with hiring employers. Roles in healthcare, business, technology, trades, and creative industries are available. Reserve a free spot on Eventbrite.

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Rogers Stadium

Location: 50 Carlton St

Make some money and get involved in the live music scene by working at Rogers Stadium. Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 30 to April 1 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rogers Stadium and Oakview Group are hiring for a multitude of positions, including concessions bartenders, warehouse runners, cooks, and more. If you’re over the age of 18, attend the job fair at the Mattamy Athletic Centre Ice Lounge for a chance to get an immediate offer on-site.