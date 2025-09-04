Looking to stay in Toronto during TIFF’s 50th anniversary? Here’s how much you’ll need to pay 

The city is once again in the spotlight as the Toronto International Film Festival kicks off its opening weekend, but the acclaimed festival may be drawing more attention for its steep hotel prices than red carpets as demand spikes for stays near the heart of the action.

One Redditor recently flagged the unusually high rates in the downtown core, sparking conversation over whether TIFF’s 50th anniversary debut is driving the surge.

“$600 for a hotel room Friday is wild,” they wrote on the social platform Wednesday.

While many visitors and movie lovers are eager to catch premiere screenings and spot a few celebrities on the red carpet, finding a room near venues like the TIFF Lightbox, Scotiabank Theatre, and the Princess of Wales Theatre may come at a steep cost.

Whether you are looking to book a room during the city’s 10 busiest days or curious about the price difference, here is a look at how five popular hotels near TIFF have adjusted their rates during and after the festival’s opening weekend – from Sept. 5 to 7, and again from Oct. 3 to 5.

HYATT REGENCY TORONTO

Advertisement

Address: 370 King St. W.

This hotel is located in the heart of the Entertainment District, and just a hop, skip, and jump away from the Princess of Wales Theatre. The Hyatt Regency Toronto is a solid choice for TIFF attendees looking for a blend of comfort and convenience.

Room, 2 Double Beds/Room, 2 Double Beds

Cost during TIFF50: expect to fork out $949 per night, and $2,327 for a two-night stay after taxes and fees.

Cost after TIFF50: expect to receive 15 per cent off, with prices hovering around $358 per night, and $879 for a two-night stay.

Advertisement

ONE KING WEST HOTEL & RESIDENCE

Address: 1 King St. W.

Historic Studio Suite, Internal View/Historic Studio Suite, Internal View

The One King West Hotel & Residence is nestled in a historic landmark building, and is a brisk walk away from major TIFF venues, making it a fine option for festivalgoers.

Cost during TIFF50: per night, this hotel will cost you $709, and $1,739 for a two night stay after taxes.

Cost after TIFF50: expect to pay $413 per night including 10 per cent off, and $1,013 for a two-night stay after taxes.

Advertisement

REVERY TORONTO DOWNTOWN, CURIO COLLECTION BY HILTON

Address: 92 Peter St.

The Revery Toronto Downtown features a chic vibe, and is located near TIFF venues, making its central position an ideal spot for guests looking to immerse themselves in the sought-after festival.

Room, 1 King Bed/Room, 1 King Bed

Cost during TIFF50: be prepared to spend around $789 per night, and $1,935 for a two-night stay after taxes.

Advertisement

Cost after TIFF50: expect to pay around $461 per night, and $1,131 for a two-night stay after taxes and fees.

TORONTO MARRIOTT CITY CENTRE HOTEL

Address: 1 Blue Jays Way

For TIFF-goers looking to stay a brisk walk away from the festival venues – in the heart of the city and near the celebrity buzz – the Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel offers a unique location inside the Rogers Centre, the home of the beloved Blue Jays.

Room, 2 Double Beds, Non-Smoking/Traditional Room, 2 Double Beds

Advertisement

Cost during TIFF50: expect to pay around $1,194 per night, and $2,928 for a two-night stay after taxes and fees.

Cost after TIFF50: expect to pay around $571 per night, and $1,399.00 for a two-night stay after taxes and fees.

DELTA HOTELS BY MARRIOTT TORONTO

Address: 75 Lower Simcoe Street

The Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto combines modernism and easy access to those attending the festival, right in the downtown core, and just minutes away from several TIFF venues.

Advertisement

Room, 1 King Bed, Non-Smoking, Tower (View)/ Room, 1 King Bed, Non-Smoking, Tower (View)

Cost during TIFF50: be prepared to pay $804 per night, and $1,972 for a two-night stay after taxes.

Cost after TIFF50: expect to pay $476 per night, and around $1,176 for a two-night stay after taxes and fees.

For more information about hotel prices during and after TIFF50, click here.