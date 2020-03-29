Coronavirus updates: Trudeau pledges funding for vulnerable Canadians; Ontario's COVID-19 cases up by 211

× Expand Nick Lachance Coronavirus 2020 nick lachance A couple walk by a closed doodtruck at Nathan Philips Square, Wednesday March 26, 2020.

Case summary

As of 10:30 am on March 29, there are 1,326 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Eight cases have been resolved in the province and 21 people have died.

There are 7,203 under investigation and 40,630 cases have tested negative.

As of 1 p m on March 28, there are 512 confirmed cases in Toronto, four people have died and 24 people have recovered.

2:01 pm 12 per cent of hospitalized COVID-19 cases in Canada are under 40

Canada's chief public health officer says approximately 12 per cent of the country's hospitalized COVID-19 cases are people under age 40.

"This statistic is important because it shows that younger age groups are also experiencing illness severe enough to require hospitalization," Theresa Tam said in a tweet on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, Tam confirmed that 187,448 people have been tested for the virus at public health labs across the country. Of those cases, 3 per cent (5,439 patients) are confirmed positive and 91 per cent (170,842 patients) are confirmed negative.

12 pm Justin Trudeau pledges millions in aid for charities

During his Sunday morning presser, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new measures for vulnerable Canadians, including children and seniors.

The federal government will be investing $7.5 million into Kids Help Phone – a 24/7 national service that provides professional counselling via text, phone and online chat – for more counsellors and volunteers as it is seeing demand rise.

For seniors, who are "particularly vulnerable," Trudeau said, $9 million will be invested in the United Way’s New Horizons for Seniors Program. The funding will go to health check-ins, grocery and meal delivery.

Trudeau also noted the $200 million announced earlier this month will go toward shelters around the country. Specifically, $157.5 million will support homeless people, with up to $50 million going to domestic violence shelters, including facilities in Indigenous communities.

The prime minister said more support will be announced in “the coming days” for charitable organizations that are seeing donations dry up. He also encouraged Canadians to donate and volunteer from home.

In other federal government news:

When asked about reports that the Canadian Armed Forces is ready to be deployed in Quebec to assist with response to the pandemic, Trudeau said there are no plans currently underway for the military to intervene in the province.

On Saturday, Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said she had recovered from COVID-19, but the prime minister added he will continue to self-isolate since he has shared a home with someone who had been displaying symptoms just days ago.

10:57 am Ontario reports 211 new cases of COVID-19

Public health officials have reported 211 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the province. Ontario's total number of cases now stands at 1,326, including 21 deaths (two of which are not lab confirmed) and eight cases that have been resolved.

There are a further 7,203 cases under investigation and 40,630 have tested negative.

10:14 am Canada's rules for going for a walk during the COVID-19

The Canadian government's COVID-19 health advice page has an explainer on the emergency order issued under the Quarantine Act for travellers returning home. It also includes physical distancing rules for going for a walk. The federal government says can go for a walk if you:

have not been diagnosed with COVID-19

do not have symptoms of COVID-19

have not travelled outside of Canada in the past 14 days

Of course, people going for a stroll are advised not to congregate and always practise physical distancing by staying at least two metres away from other people.

9:30 am Ontario bans gatherings of more than five people

The province is prohibiting organized public events and social gatherings of more than five people, effective immediately.

The order, which was issued under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, does not apply to private households of five people or more or child-care centres that have been approved to operate in support of frontline workers – provided the number of people at the centre does not exceed 50.

Funerals are also exempt, but are cannot proceed with more than 10 people at a time.

The new order replaces a previous emergency order prohibiting organized public events of over 50 people. On March 17, premier Doug Ford's government declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and has since ordered all non-essential workplaces to close.

