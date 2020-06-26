Ontario reports lowest increase in new COVID-19 cases in three months

× Expand Samuel Engelking COVID-19 testing centre Women's College Hospital

Ontario has reported the lowest increase in new COVID-19 cases since March 25.

On Friday, provincial public health officials confirmed 111 new infections, an increase of 0.3 per cent over yesterday when 189 new cases were reported. The total number of confirmed cases in Ontario is now 34,316.

The province has seen low increases in new cases all week, save for a small spike on Tuesday when more than 200 new cases were logged.

"We shouldn’t draw too many conclusions from one day of data," Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet. "Rather, we’ll continue to keep a close eye on what is hopefully the continuation of our downward trend."

She added that 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases and 19 reported no new cases at all. Toronto reported 30 new cases, Peel Region recorded 29 new cases and York Region reported 13.

There have been three more deaths. In total, the virus has killed 1,692 people in the province.

The number of patients in hospital is 256, with 61 in intensive care and 41 in intensive care on ventilators.

