Portion of Lakeshore West GO Line suspended for three weekends this December, here’s what you need to know

What to know Lakeshore West GO train service will be suspended across major sections of the line on the weekends of Dec. 6–7, 13–14, and 20–21 for Metrolinx to replace the 100-year-old Etobicoke Creek Bridge.

GO buses will replace trains at affected stations, with Route 56 running hourly starting around 6:13 a.m. each weekend.

Service availability varies by weekend, with limited rail service operating between Exhibition–Union, Niagara Falls–Aldershot, or Niagara Falls–Oakville, depending on the date.

Commuters will need to transfer to the Kitchener Line at Bramalea GO on affected days to reach Union Station.

Heads up, Lakeshore West GO Train commuters! There will be no GO Transit train service across a significant portion of the line for three weekends this month due to critical construction work, according to Metrolinx.

The transit agency says the construction will take place on the weekends of Dec. 6-7, 13-14, and 20-21 as work begins to replace and upgrade the Etobicoke Creek Bridge.

“The goal is to replace the more than 100-year-old bridge structure this winter. This work is critical to maintaining safe and reliable service on Lakeshore West to serve our community today and future generations,” Metrolinx said in a news release.

Metrolinx says GO buses will replace train service for commuters at the affected stations.

WEEKEND OF DEC. 6-7

There will be no train service at Appleby, Bronte, Port Credit, Long Branch, Mimico, and anywhere west of Exhibition GO. Train service will operate only between Exhibition GO and Union Station.

Train service will continue to operate between Niagara Falls and Aldershot GO, with GO buses running between West Harbour and Aldershot GO to Bramalea GO, where commuters can then board the Kitchener Line to Union Station.

WEEKEND OF DEC. 13-14

There will be no train service at Appleby, Bronte, Port Credit, Long Branch, Mimico, or Exhibition GO. There will also be no special train service between Exhibition GO and Union Station.

Much like the previous weekend, train service will continue to operate between Niagara Falls and Aldershot GO, with GO buses running between West Harbour and Aldershot GO to Bramalea GO. Commuters can take the Kitchener Line train east bound to Union Station from Bramalea GO.

WEEKEND OF DEC. 20–21

There will be no train service at Port Credit, Long Branch, Mimico, or west of Exhibition GO. However, Metrolinx says special trains will run between Exhibition GO and Union Station on a modified schedule.

During this final weekend, train service will operate between Niagara Falls and Oakville GO. Buses will replace train service between Oakville and Clarkson GO to Bramalea GO, where commuters can transfer to the Kitchener Line to reach Union Station.

Metrolinx says GO Bus Route 56 will depart every hour starting at approximately 6:13 a.m. across all three weekends, connecting riders to Bramalea GO.

For more details about the service disruptions, including a list of alternative routes, riders are encouraged to visit the GO Transit website.