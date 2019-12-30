In memoriam: Remembering those who died in 2019

Literary figures, actors and artists are among the list of exceptional people we lost this year

by

Danny Aiello, actor

Bibi Andersson, actor

Rene Auberjonois, actor

Ginger Baker, musician

David Berman, musician

Julie Berman, trans activist

Hal Blaine, musician

Dave “Bookie” Bookman, broadcaster, musician

Scotty Bowers, hustler

Wallace Smith Broecker, climate scientist

Deane Cameron, music executive

Diahann Carroll, actor

Philippe “Zdar” Cerboneschi, musician

Carol Channing, actor, singer

Wayson Choy, author

Taylor Clarke, Chef Grant Soto Instagram persona

Tracy Curley, cannabis activist

Dick Dale, surf rock pioneer

Doris Day, actor, singer

Stanley Donen, director

Bob Einstein, actor, comedian

Albert Finney, actor

Keith Flint, musician, Prodigy

Peter Fonda, actor

Robert Forster, actor

Robert Frank, photographer

Kelly Fraser, Inuk singer/songwriter

Marie Fredriksson, singer, Roxette

Graeme Gibson, author

Mallory Gilbert, ex-general manager Tarragon Theatre

João Gilberto, musician

Goo Hara, K-pop singer

Teva Harrison, cartoonist

Justin Haynes, musician

Barbara Hammer, experimental filmmaker

Rutger Hauer, actor

Nipsey Hussle, rapper

Daniel Johnston, musician

Anna Karina, actor

Maryon Kantaroff, sculptor

Zuhair Kashmeri, journalist, former NOW editor

John Kastner, filmmaker

Karl Lagerfeld, fashion designer

Wayne Leung, theatre critic

Peggy Lipton, actor

Adam Litovitz, musician, poet

Sue Lyon, actor

John Mann, musician, Spirit of the West

Peter Mayhew, actor

Sean McCann, actor

Jonas Mekas, filmmaker

Eddie Money, musician

Toni Morrison, author

Katharine Mulherin, gallerist, artist

Hodan Nalayeh, journalist

Robert “Bob” Nasmith, theatre actor

Jessye Norman, opera singer

Juice WRLD, rapper

Ric Ocasek, musician, the Cars

Mary Oliver, poet, essayist

Vaughn Oliver, graphic designer

D.A. Pennebaker, filmmaker

Luke Perry, actor

Jennifer Phipps, actor

Cokie Roberts, journalist

Ranking Roger, musician

Carolee Schneemann, experimental artist

Kim Shattuck, musician

John Singleton, filmmaker

Carroll Spinney, puppeteer, Sesame Street

Sulli, actor, K-pop singer

Rip Torn, actor

Agnès Varda, filmmaker, artist

Scott Walker, musician

Ing Wong-Ward, journalist

Darryl Weeks, publicist, Paper Bag Records

Andre Williams, R&B singer, producer

Pegi Young, singer/songwriter, co-founder of the Bridge School Benefit

Nancy Yu, publicist

