In memoriam: Remembering those who died in 2019

Katharine Mulherin
Katharine Mulherin, who was central to building the Queen West gallery scene, died in July at age 54.
Danny Aiello, actor
Bibi Andersson, actor
Rene Auberjonois, actor
Ginger Baker, musician
Julie Berman, trans activist
Hal Blaine, musician
Dave “Bookie” Bookman, broadcaster, musician
Scotty Bowers, hustler
Wallace Smith Broecker, climate scientist
Deane Cameron, music executive
Diahann Carroll, actor
Philippe “Zdar” Cerboneschi, musician
Carol Channing, actor, singer
Guntar Kravis
Wayson Choy
Writer Wayson Choy (centre) broke down barriers for other Asian Canadian authors.
Taylor Clarke, Chef Grant Soto Instagram persona
Tracy Curley, cannabis activist
Dick Dale, surf rock pioneer
Doris Day, actor, singer
Stanley Donen, director
Bob Einstein, actor, comedian
Albert Finney, actor
Keith Flint, musician, Prodigy
Peter Fonda, actor
Robert Forster, actor
Robert Frank, photographer
Kelly Fraser, Inuk singer/songwriter
Marie Fredriksson, singer, Roxette
Dennis Minty
Graeme Gibson
Author Graeme Gibson's books combined his political concerns with the environment and the sensual delight he took in the world around him.
Mallory Gilbert, ex-general manager Tarragon Theatre
João Gilberto, musician
Goo Hara, K-pop singer
Teva Harrison, cartoonist
Barbara Hammer, experimental filmmaker
Rutger Hauer, actor
Nipsey Hussle, rapper
Daniel Johnston, musician
Anna Karina, actor
Maryon Kantaroff, sculptor
Zuhair Kashmeri, journalist, former NOW editor
John Kastner, filmmaker
Karl Lagerfeld, fashion designer
Peggy Lipton, actor
Sue Lyon, actor
John Mann, musician, Spirit of the West
Peter Mayhew, actor
Sean McCann, actor
Jonas Mekas, filmmaker
Eddie Money, musician
Toni Morrison
In bringing her imaginative powers to bear on an art that for so long marginalized Black presence, American novelist Toni Morrison transformed modern literature
Hodan Nalayeh, journalist
Robert “Bob” Nasmith, theatre actor
Jessye Norman, opera singer
Juice WRLD, rapper
Ric Ocasek, musician, the Cars
Mary Oliver, poet, essayist
Vaughn Oliver, graphic designer
D.A. Pennebaker, filmmaker
Jennifer Phipps, actor
Cokie Roberts, journalist
Ranking Roger, musician
Carolee Schneemann, experimental artist
Kim Shattuck, musician
Carroll Spinney, puppeteer, Sesame Street
Sulli, actor, K-pop singer
Rip Torn, actor
There were few filmmakers as personal and as open as Agnès Varda, who died at age 90 in March.
Ing Wong-Ward, journalist
Darryl Weeks, publicist, Paper Bag Records
Andre Williams, R&B singer, producer
Pegi Young, singer/songwriter, co-founder of the Bridge School Benefit
Nancy Yu, publicist