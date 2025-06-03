‘I know the odds are astronomical,’ Retired Alberta resident wins lottery for fourth time

An Albertan resident has beaten the odds once again – this time for the third time in less than a year, and for the fourth time altogether.

David Serkin from Lethbridge, Alberta, is now $1 million richer after winning the May 3 LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball draw.

Since last August, Serkin has won $500,000 on a LOTTO MAX ticket, then followed that up with two separate $1 million wins—one last November and another this May.

He purchased his most recent ticket at a Shell gas station while filling up his tank.

Serkin also won $250,000 in a separate draw more than a decade ago.

The odds of winning just one of these draws are “astronomical.” Yet, Serkin, who’s been playing since the launch of LOTTO 6/49 in 1982, has hit the jackpot four times.

“I know the odds are astronomical,” Serkin said in a news release. “I don’t think it’ll happen again, but I still like buying tickets.”

Still, he insists he’s not chasing luck, but just plays the games for enjoyment.

“You check your ticket, and if you win, you’re happy. If you don’t, you can always try again,” he said.

After surviving cancer and now enjoying retirement, Serkin is very grateful for the fortune and doesn’t take it for granted.

“I’m a cancer survivor and I’m retired, so I am just grateful for all of it.”

His wife, along with his other friends and family, are in disbelief of his incredible luck.

The couple took a trip to Hawaii after one of his earlier wins. This time, they’re planning on heading to Newfoundland.