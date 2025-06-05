VIDEO: Toronto police release shocking footage of mass shooting in Scarborough pub

Toronto police have released a jarring video of a mass shooting in a Scarborough pub that left 12 people injured in March.

On Wednesday, investigators provided an update into the Mar. 7 shooting at the newly opened Piper Arms bub, in the area of Progress Ave. and Corporate Dr.

Police announced that 10 suspects were arrested in connection with five separate shootings (including the pub shooting), one robbery and a stolen vehicle probe. However, one suspect still remains outstanding.

A total of 103 charges have been laid, including 24 counts of attempted murder, and four firearms were recovered during the investigations.

“This kind of brazen violence is completely unacceptable. Gun violence has no place in our city, and we will continue to use every tool we have to stop it,” Toronto Police Services Chief Myron Demkiw said in a statement.

Police say the pub investigation was “complex and resource-driven” with search warrants executed in Toronto, Brantford and Caledon.

On the evening of Mar. 7, three suspects arrived at the pub in a stolen car and entered it. One was armed with what is believed to be an assault-style rifle, while the others had handguns, police said. They then opened fire on patrons inside.

Twelve people were injured and seven of those victims sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police released video of the incident where the suspects are seen running inside the pub and opening fire throughout the venue before running out.

Out of the 10 suspects, three of the suspects are minors with the youngest being 15 years old, and the other suspects are 21 years old or younger. Meanwhile, the outstanding suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Daykwon Joseph, from Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).