Warmer temperatures on the way for Toronto after days of extreme cold

After days of bitter cold and freezing temperatures, Toronto is finally set to experience a return to seasonal, and even above-seasonal, temperatures, according to Environment Canada.

This past weekend saw temperatures once again plunge into deep freeze territory, with daytime highs hovering near -20 C. However, that pattern is about to change, as a noticeable and warmer “shift” begins to settle into the region through this week and into next week.

“Much of the work week will see temperatures around the freezing mark, or just below it, for daytime highs – anywhere between 1 C and -2 C,” Meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, Geoff Coulson said to Now Toronto. “Overnight lows will range anywhere between minus six and minus eight.”

Monday is expected to be the coldest day of the week, with daytime highs around -7 C. After that, the remainder of the week is forecast to see a return to seasonal conditions, which Coulson says will extend into the longer-range outlook. Seasonal norms for this time of year sit at approximately -1 C for daytime highs and -9 C for overnight lows.

“It certainly looks like this pattern of being seasonal to warmer than seasonal will be with us for the next week to maybe 10 days,” Coulson said.

Despite the extended stretch of milder weather, Coulson cautions that winter may not be finished just yet. There remains a possibility that colder-than-normal temperatures could return toward the end of the month.

“There are indications that during the last week of February, we’ll see another blast of colder-than-normal conditions move down from the high Arctic into southern Ontario,” he said. “So it looks like a chilly finish to the month.”