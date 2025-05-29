‘Welcome home,’ The Mod Club returns to Toronto in June after four years of rebranding under The Axis Club



Goodbye Axis Club and welcome back The Mod Club – The popular Toronto music venue is returning to its original name next month, and Torontonians are celebrating its long-awaited return home.



The venue opened its doors in 2002 and became a staple in the Toronto music scene, serving local and international artists for nearly two decades before it closed its doors in 2020.

After a relaunch, it returned to the Little Italy neighbourhood in 2021 as The Axis Club under a new owner, but things are now about to change- again.

“With a renewed identity that embraces change while honouring its legacy, The Mod Club aims to revive the energy that once made it a cornerstone in Toronto nightlife,” the venue said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The club’s relaunch will be commemorated by an intimate concert by Toronto R&B singer Daniel Caesar as part of Billboard Canada The Stage at NXNE on June 14.

Caesar is no stranger to the stage after playing his first headlining concert at The Mod Club in 2016, joining a legacy of artists from The Weeknd to Lana Del Rey, Sia, and Amy Winehouse.

The venue has become not just an integral part of Toronto’s music scene, but the city as a whole, and music lovers have taken to social media to share their excitement.

“Forever and always The Mod Club, welcome home,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Welcome back, I never stopped calling you ‘The Mod Club,’” another user wrote.

One X user pointed out that the name change adds to a list of other Toronto staples that have returned recently.

“Is it just me or have we been getting our places back in the city bit by bit? Randy’s, Harlem, now Mod Club,” the user wrote.

“Slowly but surely man, good times are ahead I hope,” another X user replied.

Along with Caesar, fans can catch more exciting acts this summer including electronica duo Two Lanes, rock band Strung Out, and R&B artist B.Rob