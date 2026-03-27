‘We’re supposed to be an inclusive country,’ Some Torontonians disappointed as city bans foreign flag displays

What to know Toronto city council has approved a policy ending the display of foreign national and charitable organization flags at City Hall and civic centres, effective December.

The motion, introduced by Councillor John Burnside, was justified as promoting Canadian pride and protecting sovereignty.

The city will continue to fly flags for Indigenous and Treaty partners, certain pride flags, sports organizations, and international alliance cities.

Residents are divided: some say the change diminishes inclusivity and connection for immigrants, while others support focusing on local and national symbols.

Toronto city council has approved a motion to stop flying the flags of other countries at City Hall and civic centres, sparking mixed reactions among residents.

The motion was passed on Thursday, with the changes set to take effect in December. Under the new rules, foreign national flags will no longer be displayed on flagpoles at City Hall or civic centres.

Additionally, the city will amend its flag-raising policy to remove the practice of flying flags requested by non-profit or charitable organizations on courtesy flagpoles.

The motion was introduced by City Councillor Jon Burnside and seconded by Michael Thompson.

In a recent interview with Now Toronto, Burnside explained that he filed the motion in response to perceived threats to Canada’s sovereignty and economy posed by the United States. He emphasized that the policy aligns with recent Canadian pride movements.

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Currently, the City of Toronto allows the flying of foreign national flags recognized by the Government of Canada on their national day or on the anniversary of a special occasion. Flags of non-profit or charitable organizations can also be displayed for up to two weeks upon request.

However, the city will continue to host flag-raising ceremonies for flags representing Indigenous and Treaty partners, the Intersex Pride flag, the Black Liberation flag, flags of professional sports organizations, and the flags of cities that are part of Toronto’s International Alliance program.

Torontonians divided over the move

Following the council’s decision, Now Toronto spoke with locals outside City Hall about their reactions. Some residents expressed disappointment.

Dibas Neupala, originally from Nepal, said the policy diminishes a sense of connection for immigrants.

“People associate themselves with their flag. When you are far away from your country, it gives you that sense of togetherness,” he said.

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He added that raising a country’s flag is pivotal for showcasing inclusivity.

“Everyone comes from a different part of the world. It’s good to give them a sense of belonging,” Neupala said.

Kim J., another resident, expressed opposition as well.

“That doesn’t make any sense to me. We are supposed to be an inclusive country, so a flag definitely helps with that inclusivity,” she said.

Others supported the change.

“It’ll get too complicated. There would be way too many flags. Toronto is such a diverse city, and we should just focus on our own flags — Canada, Ontario, Toronto,” Kathy B. said.

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Yet some disagreed with this perspective. Layal Kafoo argued that the policy conflicts with Canada’s multicultural identity.

“Canada is such a diverse country. We should be able to represent our other countries,” she said.