Residents from Barrie to Kitchener are sharing photos and videos of the storm on social media.

Toronto has not seen accumulation yet, but the forecast calls for flurries and colder temperatures through the weekend.

Oh, the weather outside is truly frightful, with some parts of the province slapped with major snowfall over the past 24 hours.

We’re at the end of November, and from Kitchener to Barrie, some parts of Southern Ontario have seen their first major snowfall of the season.



This comes after Environment Canada forecasted a multi-day weather event that was expected to bring lake-effect snow to parts of southern Ontario.

One person took to X to share that Barrie had seen over 20 cm of the white stuff by 3:30 this morning.

Passing 20cm of snow in S. Barrie @ 3:30am. Wonder what I’ll be waking up to 👀 #ONwx #onstorm pic.twitter.com/ss7uubSM05 — Gabriel Shepherd (@ShepWX) November 28, 2025

While photos posted by a Kitchener resident show that snow is definitely accumulating out there.

Piling up nicely in the west end of Kitchener. Should get into the squall again soon. Light to moderate snow now. #ONStorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/ye8yiPrMSV — WeatherCAN (@1Weathercanada) November 28, 2025

“Snowmaggedon in Kitchener. Let this sink in y’all who live in my city. Let’s treasure this November snowstorm. Who knows if we will ever get one like this again in our lifetime,” another resident posted on X this morning.

Snowmaggedon in Kitchener. Let this sink in y'all who live in my city. Let's treasure this November snowstorm. Who knows if we will ever get one like this again in our lifetime. #onstorm #onwx #wxtwitter #shareyourweather pic.twitter.com/ubFUYhvKBF — 🇨🇦🇷🇸❄️WxSkyWatcherKW (@WxSkyWatcher83) November 28, 2025

A video taken at Highway 401 and Highway 6, south of Guelph, shows near white-out conditions on Thursday evening.

Well, this is getting bad. At the 401 and Hwy 6 south of Guelph. @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/cFwhzEjmQL — Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) November 27, 2025

Another video from Kitchener shows the snow blowing into the city overnight.

In the core of the squall now in the west end of Kitchener. Getting into those 5 cm/hr rates. Will be parked over us for the next while. #ONStorm #ONwx @StormhunterTWN pic.twitter.com/aUjjguv7w9 — WeatherCAN (@1Weathercanada) November 27, 2025

While there isn’t any accumulation in Toronto right now, flurries are in the forecast.

Today is expected to be mainly cloudy with a high of 2 C and a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Potential flurries this evening with a low of -5 C, feeling more like -7 C with the wind chill.

Mainly cloudy conditions are on the way for Saturday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 1 C. Snow is in the forecast overnight, with a low of zero.

Then on Sunday, temperatures are set to reach a high of 4 C, with periods of rain or snow, and potential flurries overnight with temperatures falling to -6 C.

