Open Streets TO pumps civic culture

Open Streets TO, the annual free celebration devoted to street culture and greater civic participation, turns Toronto’s streets into “paved parks” on Sunday (August 18). Bloor from Ossington to Church and Yonge from Bloor to Queen will be closed to car traffic from 10 am-2 pm for fun, games and performances. openstreetsto.org

Eglinton Fest salutes Caribbean Roots

Sounds Of Eglinton street fest honours the musical and Caribbean roots of the Eglinton West neighbourhood on Saturday (August 17). Events take place between Dufferin and Marlee and include DJs, poetry and dance, music on two stages, a sidewalk sale featuring bead work and crafts, and food from local shops. Bring a white T-shirt to tie-dye for free. Noon-9 pm. Free. 416-789-1835.

Used books sale backs Libraries

The Friends of Toronto Public Library, South Chapter hold a used a book sale from Thursday to Saturday (August 15-17) at the Toronto Reference Library. All proceeds from sales support library programs. All items 10 cents to $1, cash only, and bring your own bag. 789 Yonge. 416-397-5948