Indie rock Onegin touches the heart

× Expand Racheal McCaig Photography.com Daren A. Herbert (centre) looks effectively smug and condescending as Onegin.

ONEGIN by Amiel Gladstone and Veda Hille (The Musical Stage Company/National Arts Centre). At the Berkeley Street Theatre (26 Berkeley). Runs to June 4. $35-$59. 416-368-3110. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Amiel Gladstone and Veda Hille’s folk and indie rock Onegin – based of course on Pushkin’s poem and Tchaikovsky’s opera – is exquisite.

But I would have been even more impressed had I not already seen Dave Malloy’s Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812, a reimagining of a section of War And Peace. Gladstone and Hille’s approach to the material – both musically and dramatically – is so similar that comparisons are unavoidable. Oh yeah, and there’s a scene or two that owes a debt to another Broadway hit, Hamilton.

Still, Pushkin’s story, about how the haughty and restless Evgeni Onegin (Daren A. Herbert) rejects the affections of the younger Tatyana (Hailey Gillis) – which sets in motion a tragic duel between friends and a table-turning sequence set six years later – is built for the oversized passions of a musical, and Gladstone and Hille’s tuneful, memorable songs do justice to the source material.

What’s impressive is that the score mostly follows the structure of Tchaikovsky’s opera, including Tatyana’s letter scene (given an added jolt when Gillis’s energized character picks up a guitar for a couple of aggressive strums) and a passionate, heartbreaking 11th hour duet. There’s even a riff on one of Tchaikovsky’s distinct musical phrases in the opening number.

Gladstone and Hille can’t reproduce the beauty of Onegin’s friend Lensky’s (Josh Epstein) melancholy pre-duel farewell aria or Prince Gremin’s (Shane Carty) stately philosophical number. But that’s asking a lot. These and other songs are catchy in their own way – and they have a sense of humour that Tchaikovsky lacks.

Director Gladstone makes clever use of the space, letting the audience take part in delivering letters, for instance. Denyse Karn’s set, dominated by sets of old windows through which trees have grown, is gorgeously lit by John Webber.

And the cast is comfortable mixing the old and new – a phrase that could also apply to Alex Amini’s handsome costumes, some of which you could easily see in Kensington Market.

From the start, Herbert’s posture and the sneering way he sings his lines tells you a lot about his character, while Gillis, so poignant in Soulpepper’s Spoon River, digs into even deeper emotional territory here.

Most effective is Epstein, whose presence is felt even when he’s not onstage. When he implores the audience to think of who they would die for in this world, it touches the heart – something too few musicals do these days.