8 Toronto spots for catching the perfect summer sunset

There’s nothing like a Toronto sunset in the summer, when the city softens, then a moment of silence before the sun sets takes over, and everything just slows down.

Whether you’re looking for skyline views, lakeside calm or a simple quiet escape into nature, the city has a variety of stunning spots to catch the golden hour.

Here are some of the best places to unwind, take a photo, and watch the sun dip below the horizon.

Toronto Islands

Address: 9 Queens Quay West Bay St., Jack Layton Ferry Terminal

For a sunset you won’t forget, hop on the ferry to the Toronto Islands. The skyline views of the CN Tower, Rogers Centre and more, are unreal.

You’ll find people walking the boardwalk, lounging on beaches, and just enjoying the calm energy. On Centre and Ward’s Island, you can picnic and hang out as the sun slowly sets.

Riverdale Park East

Address: 550 Broadview Ave.

Riverdale Park East is a gem for sunset vibes, sitting high above the Don River, it gives you a wide-open shot of the Toronto skyline as the sun sets behind the downtown buildings, washing the city in golden light.

Tommy Thompson Park

Address: Tommy Thompson Park, 1 Leslie St.

Experience a rare, peaceful glimpse of Toronto you don’t get to experience every day at Tommy Thompson Park. It’s a hidden pocket of wilderness right in the city, stretching out into Lake Ontario.

It’s the kind of spot where nature takes over, and you can catch a mesmerizing view of the sunset here.

Polson Pier

Address: 11 Polson St.

For one of the most striking sunset views in the city, head to Polson Pier. Located right on the waterfront, it offers the perfect shot of the skyline, with the sun dipping behind the CN Tower and casting a glow over the lake.

Humber Bay Arch Bridge

Address: Martin Goodman Trl

The Humber Bay Arch Bridge isn’t just a Toronto landmark, it’s also a killer sunset spot. As the sun drops, even cyclists and joggers pause to snap a photo. Whether you’re watching from the bridge, relaxing by the shore, or out on a paddleboard, this west-end stretch delivers some of the best views in the city.

Cliff Lumsdon Park

Address: 101 Lake Shore Dr.

Tucked along Lake Shore, Cliff Lumsdon Park gives an unbeatable view of the sun sinking straight into the lake. There are benches to sit at and enjoy the view of Toronto’s skyline, where the sun sets peacefully.

Stadium Road Park Boardwalk

Address: Stadium Road Park, 10 Stadium Rd.

Stadium Road Park Boardwalk is a chill spot to catch the sunset near Billy Bishop Airport. With benches, open grassy areas, and planes gliding by as the sky lights up, it’s the perfect place to sit back and take it all in.

Scarborough Bluffs

Address: 1 Brimley Rd. S, Bluffers Pk Rd.

The Scarborough Bluffs are one of the GTA’s most stunning sunset spots, with towering cliffs and wide-open views of Lake Ontario. Spanning 15 km of parks, trails, and beaches, there’s no shortage of scenic places to catch golden hour, and yes, it’s accessible by the TTC too.