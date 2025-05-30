August in Toronto is a party! Here are 7 festivals to prove it

Toronto, let’s make the most out of this summer with these amazing festivals in the city.

From delicious food to thrilling carnival rides, here’s a list of the best festivals in the city in August that you cannot miss.

Toronto Caribbean Carnival Weekend 2025

Location: Exhibition Place & Lakeshore Boulevard

Dates: July 31 – August 4

Since 1967, The Caribbean Carnival, also known as Caribana, features a weekend of cultural celebration, nightlife events, pool parties, great vibes and a grand parade, which is on Aug. 2 this year! This is the biggest Caribbean festival in North America with over a million attendees every year. Head to this link for more information.

Veld Music Festival

Location: Downsview Park (1-35 Carl Hall Rd.)

Dates: August 1 – August 3

Time: 2 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Canada’s biggest electronic music festival is heating up Toronto again this year with some incredible names showing up for shows. From house to techno, the 11th edition of this event will welcome John Summit, Alesso, Tiesto, Rezz, and many more incredible artists. This is a three-day ticketed festival, with passes going for $200-plus. Click here for information on the lineup, tickets, and more.

2025 JerkFest Toronto

Location: Centennial Park (256 Centennial Park Rd.)

Dates: August 8 (5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.), August 9 (11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.), August 10 (11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.)

Have a taste of the mouthwatering jerk cuisine at this festival with live cooking presentations and contests. This event takes you on a trip to the island with not only the taste, but sights and sounds of the Caribbean. This is a paid festival with packages ranging from $28 to $170. For tickets and more information, click here.

Rastafest

Location: 1 Shortt St.

Dates: August 15 – August 16

Times: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Canada’s biggest celebration of Rastafari heritage is also happening in August. Highlighting Rastafari and Reggae culture, the festival brings concerts, vegan/ital food cuisine, nyah binghi drumming, and family fun. On Friday, the event features a showcase and open mic presentation followed by an international reggae concert on Saturday. For more, click here.

Wheels on the Danforth

Location: Danforth Ave. (between Byng Ave. and Warden Ave.)

Dates: August 15 (6 p.m. – 11 p.m.), August 16 (11 a.m. – 11 p.m.)

The Danforth Crossroads neighbourhood is bringing back its car show and welcoming visitors to support its local community. This event includes not only the car show, but street vendors, live entertainment, family activities and more. Click here for more about this event.

Canadian National Exhibition (CNE)

Location: Exhibition Place (100 Princes’ Blvd.)

Dates: August 15 – September 1

Times: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. (10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Labour Day)

One of Toronto’s most awaited end-of-summer events, the CNE receives nearly 1.5 million visitors a year and offers a whole carnival experience, featuring over 1,000 performances, musical acts, thrilling rides, 100 farm animals, an air show, and more. This is a ticketed event, and admission starts at $25. For more information on this event, go to this link.

Afro-Carib Fest

Location: Thomson Memorial Park

Dates: August 23 – August 24

Time: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Celebrating its 14th anniversary, the Afro-Carib Festival features a diversity in arts and culture through a cultural parade, live performances from over 120 local artists, 80 vendors, dance competitions, a kid’s zone, and more! Everyone is invited to bring their diverse cultural background and celebrate African and Caribbean communities at this fun event. For more, click here.