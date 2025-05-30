Need a nightcap? Check out these 6 speakeasies in Toronto this summer

Toronto’s cocktail scene has come a long way from its prohibition era bar crawl, but a few things have remained the same. Some of the city’s best drinks are being poured behind hole-in-the-wall venues, concealed alleyways, and unmarked doors.

Speakeasies, hidden bars often tucked away behind unassuming fronts, offer more than expertly crafted and whimsical cocktails, they provide guests with an experience infused with magnetism and mystery.

Whether you are looking for a secret date night spot or a place to kick back and take a sip, these seven speakeasies are a surefire way to get a true taste of summer.

Cry Baby Gallery

Address: 1468 Dundas St. W.

Art in the front, speakeasy in the back.

When you first walk into this quaint spot, you will question whether you walked into an art gallery or a cocktail bar. Cry Baby’s dark, intimate, and moody atmosphere is the perfect spot for those seeking to experience a unique blend of art and mixology.

For more information, click here.

Bar 404

Address: 85 John St, Level 1

Bar 404 – an elegant, spacious and spa-like speakeasy – is hidden behind a candle shop in the Entertainment District.

With a bold sign that reads “Get lost and find Dionysus,” this bar invites guests to treat themselves to its delightful cocktail menu and comforting ambiance all summer long.

For more information, click here.

Bar XXX

Address: 102 Portland St.

The only way to find this speakeasy is to follow the neon “XXX” sign.

Located beneath Little Sister on Portland St., XXX offers an ultra-cozy ambience reminiscent of Amsterdam’s Canal District. With seating for just 16 to 20 people between Thursday and Saturday, this cheeky bar will be sure to fulfill your European dreams with its carefully curated bar sips and snacks.

For more information, click here.

Gift Shop

Address: 89 Ossington Ave.

Follow the green light box through the barbershop to find this not-so-secret speakeasy!

Gift Shop is full of odd pleasures, inviting guests to enjoy its inventive and unique cocktail experience in its large, intimate, magical space. This retro and laid-back vibe offers a great spot to unwind, dive into creative concoctions, and enjoy your summertime.

For more information, click here.

Bar Đêm

Address: 308 Dundas St. W.

Tucked behind Dzo Viet Eatery is where you’ll find Bar Đêm, an intimate, lantern-lit cocktail bar located across the street from the AGO. Though this Vietnamese-inspired speakeasy is only open in the evening, its list of outstanding cocktails and food items will liven any summer night.

For more information, click here.

Bar after seven

Address: 10 Stephanie St.

Want to try these cocktails? You may need a secret password.

Behind Kome Yogurt lies bar after seven, a Japanese-inspired cocktail bar offering fresh takes on sip-worthy classics.

This speakeasy offers a refined, warm, and minimalistic air for anyone looking to experience a relaxing nightcap on a summer night. Enjoy a curated experience guided by bartenders, and a craft selection of Japanese whiskeys and sakes all season long.

For more information, click here.