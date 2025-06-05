Get loud for these 9 EDM concerts coming to Toronto this summer

Neon lights, large crowds, and blaring music that make you feel alive — EDM concerts are back for the summer, with many shows in store where you can let loose!

From artists like Steve Aoki and Disclosure, the EDM scene this summer is going to be booming with lots of new and well-known artists to blow the roof off the Six!

Here are some EDM concerts you have to attend this summer for the ultimate Toronto experience!

JUNE

Anfisa Letyago

Date: June 20

Location: CODA

Anfisa Letyago is headed to Toronto this summer for the ultimate techno showdown! This acclaimed “DJ of the Year” is ready to showcase her versatile style and bring all the thrills as part of her world tour! Tickets are currently selling for $58.02.

Electric Island Canada Day ft. Disclosure, Black Coffee, Bonobo, DJ Tennis, Sasha, Jody Wisternoff, Cristoph, Riordan, Adam Ten + More

Date: June 28 – June 29

Location: Ontario Place

Who’s ready for this two-day EDM festival with some of your all-time favourite DJs performing! From Disclosure to Black Coffee headlining the event, you won’t want to miss this festival on Canada Day weekend to show what the North is about! Tickets range from $201 to $235.75.

Steve Aoki

Date: June 29

Location: Cabana Toronto

Come celebrate the newly renovated venue of Cabana Toronto with Steve Aoki to kick off Cabana’s unlimited summer events! Tickets range from $52.24 to $89.18 for general entry, along with access to Cabana’s beautiful poolside view of Toronto’s skyline and waterfront.

JULY

Fisher

Date: July 11

Location: Budweiser Stage

Fisher is coming to Budweiser Stage for the most electrifying night of the summer! This Australian DJ knows exactly how to bring all the vibes and will never hesitate to shake up an entire city! Experience this spectacular night by purchasing tickets in advance.

Don Diablo

Date: July 20

Location: Cabana Toronto

Don Diablo is ready for the Six and will make a special appearance at Cabana Toronto this July! After releasing the newly produced summer anthem, “Doing Nothin’” featuring Canadian singer Nelly Furtado — the DJ is no newcomer to our city’s culture! Tickets range from $39.93 to $64.55.

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Date: July 29

Location: Budweiser Stage

Inhale and exhale because the band RÜFÜS DU SOL is coming to town for a night of fun and flashing lights! Come sing and dance your heart out at this buzzing concert held at Budweiser Stage. This will be a night to remember.

AUGUST

VELD Music Festival

Date: August 1-3

Location: Downsview Park

This is what you all have been waiting for — VELD is back for another year with three days worth of live music from your faves! DEADMAU5, DOMDOLLA, John Summit, and Tiësto are headlining, along with more great artists. So, grab your friends and don’t forget to sign up for pre-sale tickets to secure your spot at Toronto’s biggest EDM festival.

ELECTRIC ISLAND: 2025 August Edition



Date: August 8-9

Location: Woodbine Park

Welcome to part three of Electric Island this summer! Missed the Canada Day events? No problem. You can make it up by attending this two-day in August event with more EDM faves such as Mau P and Chase & Status.

Soffi Tukker

Date: August 31

Location: Cabana Toronto

The iconic New York City duo is headlining Cabana Toronto for one killer party! Get your colourful outfits ready and prepare early by purchasing tickets in advance! This summer is the time to go full out on your concert lineups, so this one is the one not to miss!

