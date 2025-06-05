Get loud for these 9 EDM concerts coming to Toronto this summer

Neon lights, large crowds, and blaring music that make you feel alive — EDM concerts are back for the summer, with many shows in store where you can let loose!
From artists like Steve Aoki and Disclosure, the EDM scene this summer is going to be booming with lots of new and well-known artists to blow the roof off the Six!
Here are some EDM concerts you have to attend this summer for the ultimate Toronto experience!
JUNE
Anfisa Letyago
Date: June 20
Location: CODA
Anfisa Letyago is headed to Toronto this summer for the ultimate techno showdown! This acclaimed “DJ of the Year” is ready to showcase her versatile style and bring all the thrills as part of her world tour! Tickets are currently selling for $58.02.
For more information, click here.
Electric Island Canada Day ft. Disclosure, Black Coffee, Bonobo, DJ Tennis, Sasha, Jody Wisternoff, Cristoph, Riordan, Adam Ten + More
Date: June 28 – June 29
Location: Ontario Place
Who’s ready for this two-day EDM festival with some of your all-time favourite DJs performing! From Disclosure to Black Coffee headlining the event, you won’t want to miss this festival on Canada Day weekend to show what the North is about! Tickets range from $201 to $235.75.
For more information, click here.
Steve Aoki
Date: June 29
Location: Cabana Toronto
Come celebrate the newly renovated venue of Cabana Toronto with Steve Aoki to kick off Cabana’s unlimited summer events! Tickets range from $52.24 to $89.18 for general entry, along with access to Cabana’s beautiful poolside view of Toronto’s skyline and waterfront.
For more information, click here.
READ MORE: https://nowtoronto.com/lifestyle/torontos-most-iconic-pool-bar-returns-this-summer-with-a-highly-luxurious-upgrade/
JULY
Fisher
Date: July 11
Location: Budweiser Stage
Fisher is coming to Budweiser Stage for the most electrifying night of the summer! This Australian DJ knows exactly how to bring all the vibes and will never hesitate to shake up an entire city! Experience this spectacular night by purchasing tickets in advance.
For more information, click here.
Don Diablo
Date: July 20
Location: Cabana Toronto
Don Diablo is ready for the Six and will make a special appearance at Cabana Toronto this July! After releasing the newly produced summer anthem, “Doing Nothin’” featuring Canadian singer Nelly Furtado — the DJ is no newcomer to our city’s culture! Tickets range from $39.93 to $64.55.
For more information, click here.
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Date: July 29
Location: Budweiser Stage
Inhale and exhale because the band RÜFÜS DU SOL is coming to town for a night of fun and flashing lights! Come sing and dance your heart out at this buzzing concert held at Budweiser Stage. This will be a night to remember.
For more information, click here.
AUGUST
VELD Music Festival
Date: August 1-3
Location: Downsview Park
This is what you all have been waiting for — VELD is back for another year with three days worth of live music from your faves! DEADMAU5, DOMDOLLA, John Summit, and Tiësto are headlining, along with more great artists. So, grab your friends and don’t forget to sign up for pre-sale tickets to secure your spot at Toronto’s biggest EDM festival.
For more information, click here.
ELECTRIC ISLAND: 2025 August Edition
Date: August 8-9
Location: Woodbine Park
Welcome to part three of Electric Island this summer! Missed the Canada Day events? No problem. You can make it up by attending this two-day in August event with more EDM faves such as Mau P and Chase & Status.
For more information, click here.
Soffi Tukker
Date: August 31
Location: Cabana Toronto
The iconic New York City duo is headlining Cabana Toronto for one killer party! Get your colourful outfits ready and prepare early by purchasing tickets in advance! This summer is the time to go full out on your concert lineups, so this one is the one not to miss!
For more information, click here.