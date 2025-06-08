Beef, chicken and beyond: Here are 15 of the best burger spots in Toronto 

Calling all the handheld lovers: Toronto is flipping up burgers just as sizzling as a summer’s day.

‘Tis the season for indulging in all kinds of burgers; from juicy, flame-grilled beef stacked high with melted cheese, to crispy, flavourful chicken sandwiches, and delicious veggie patties that win over even the most devoted meat eaters.

Whether you’re craving classic beef, tender chicken, or plant-based goodness, here are some of the hottest burgers Toronto has to offer under the summer sun.

BEEF

Burger Drops

Address: 116 Atlantic Ave.

This Liberty Village staple offers cheesy smashburgers, made with premium AAA beef ground daily in-house. Served on a buttery potato roll, choose between the classic American, Original featuring griddled sweet onion and pickles, or the Green Chile, a fiery delight with white American cheese and smoky mustard mayo.

BEAR Steak Sandwiches

Address: 550A College St.

This burger might look simple, but it’s loaded with flavour. Aptly named The Cheeseburger, this classic take on comfort food consists of a mouthwatering 8oz medium rare patty, cheese, onions, pickles and sauce is served on the side. Hold the lettuce and tomatoes, please!

Happy Burger

Address: 76 Lippincott St. & 881 Yonge St.

Like the name says, your belly is sure to be happy after a delicious bite at this spot. Happy Burger serves up a good ol’ classic burger, available as a single, double, stack or Oklahoma-style with fried onions and mustard.

Rosie’s Burgers

Address: 573 Queen St. W., 1542 Avenue Rd., and 486 Front St. W. inside The Well

Craving a classic burger? Rosie’s has exactly what you need, keeping it simple with The Rosie; crispy smashed beef patties topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and signature Rosie’s sauce. Not enough to satisfy your hunger? Opt for the Bacon Cheeseburger instead!

Ugly Delicious

Address: 199 Baldwin St.

There’s nothing unattractive about the cheesy handhelds at Ugly Delicious! Offering gourmet wagyu smashburgers, indulge in favourites like The Classic, Jalapenos Gone Wild, and Onions We Crazy. Feeling adventurous? Get the signature Ugly Delicious, serving up a whopping seven patties!

CHICKEN

The Heartbreak Chef

Address: 170 Baldwin St.

Cure your soul food cravings right here at this Kensington Market gem. Offering massive portion sizes like no other, take your pick at the Big Ass Chicken Sandwich, featuring two pieces of fried chicken doused in Carolina butter sauce and topped with spicy ranch and coleslaw, or the Dutty Chicken Sandwich, where the chicken is tossed in an extra hot jerk sauce and topped with grilled pineapple and that signature creamy slaw.

PG Clucks

Address: 1112 Queen St. W. and 610 College St.

Serving fried chicken in the 6ix since 2016, PG Clucks is a go-to for deliciously crispy sandwiches. A classic chicken sandwich – served regular or spicy with coleslaw, pickles and ranch sauce– will always hit, but try options like Jalapeno & Honey or The Big Cluck for an addictingly flavourful bite.

Aloette Go

Address: 171 East Liberty St., 2362 Yonge St. and 81 Bay St. inside CIBC Square

On the go? This restaurant is the spot for quick eats. Juicy buttermilk fried chicken is on the menu available either in the Crispy Chicken Sandwich or the Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Or, if you’re feeling lean, the Cajun Chicken Sandwich offers blackened chicken breast smothered in Go sauce and all the classic fixings.

Old.K Chicken Burgers

Address: 310 College St. and 142 Willowdale Ave.

This late-night spot offers a long list of delicious crunchy chicken burgers. A stand out is their Crispy Chicken Burger, featuring Japanese-style karaage available mild or spicy and topped with lettuce and creamy mayo on a toasted sesame bun.

Knockout Chicken

Address: 207 Augusta Ave.

This affordable takeaway serves up delicious and fresh made-to-order fried chicken sandwiches sure to keep you coming back for more! Try one-of-a-kind boxing-inspired specialties like Left Hook, topped with jerk sauce and smoked cheddar, or One Punch K.O. with swiss cheese and a curry habanero sauce.

VEGETARIAN/PLANT-BASED

Bindi’s Burgers

Address: 12 Clinton St., upstairs at Monarch Tavern

Tucked inside Little Italy bar Monarch Tavern, Bindi’s Burgers is jam-packed with authentic Indian flavours. The restaurant’s Veggie Burger, served either with a single or double patties, is served Oklahoma-style with a vibrant tomato relish, delicious secret sauce and a fresh sprinkling of mint and cilantro.

Stefano’s Diner

Address: 1265 Dundas St. W.

This entirely vegan eatery is serving up a delectable line-up of comforting handhelds. The signature Stefano’s Smash Burger is all the rage, made with a plant-based meat and farro patty, and topped with all the fixings between a sesame bun. Alternatively, the New/School Foods Fish O’ Filet is also a great pick, made with plant-based salmon and smothered in tartar sauce and creamy coleslaw.

Soy Boys

Address: 471 Church St.

Tons of veggie burger options await you at Soy Boys, where the whole menu is 100 per cent plant-based. Offering an array of single or double patty combos, have it your way with your choice of juicy pressed Impossible meat or a crispy breaded Lightlife chicken fillet.

Guerrilla Burger

Address: 454 Bloor St. W., inside Eva’s Originals and 55 St Clair Ave. W.

Self-proclaimed as Toronto’s best vegan burgers, these gourmet handhelds are stacked, saucy and carnivore-approved. Not your average veggie burger, try unique flavours like The Mac Burger, topped with cashew-based mac and cheese, crispy jalapenos, and pesto aioli.

Aunty Lucy’s

Address: 296 Brunswick Ave.

Aunty Lucy’s is bringing the vim of Ghana to the Toronto burger scene, and their Labadi Burger is its most recent addition to the irresistible menu. Named after a popular beach in the West African country, a scrumptious Beyond Meat patty is layered with unique fixings like caramelized onions, Havarti jalapeno cheese, plantain slices and a top secret sauce.

