Textile Museum Profile: Deborah Wang

As part of this month's Textile Museum of Canada Digital Residency, we're profiling a number of artists and professionals associated with the museum and wider community. See all of the profiles here.

× Expand Photo: Jenna Wakani

What's your connection to the Textile Museum?

Member of the programming committee.

What do you do in your industry?

I wear two hats. I'm the artistic director of the Toronto Design Offsite Festival, so I oversee all programming, which is twofold: (1) operating a platform for independent projects, including exhibitions and events by artists, designers, museums, galleries, schools and businesses; and (2) curating a dozen exhibitions and events each year ourselves. I collaborate with a team of creatives to develop and execute those projects. My other "hat" is as a part-time senior designer at an award-winning architecture firm called superkul.

In your opinion, how can textiles tell stories?

Textiles, like other objects, are excellent at telling stories. In my opinion, textiles have lives in the sense that they are often created for a specific purpose, by a specific person, and enter into their own journey through space and time. Looking at (and appreciating) a textile, whether old or new, is a way to access its history and to tap into its story or stories.

What's your favourite place in Toronto to do some creative thinking?

Walking for me is the best way to do creative thinking. Side streets and parks make for the best places to stroll, letting my mind wander and process ideas, thoughts and experiences. Coffee shops are good for creative thinking too because there's a healthy dose of mild distractions (the espresso machine, music, chatter, etc.), and they're also a place I like to take a break from my laptop or phone, opting instead to think and take notes in my sketchbook, or read a magazine or book.

One of the Textile Museum's current exhibitions features the works of Itchiku Kubota, whose artistic career focused intensely on the kimono. What do you think we can learn from this kind of creative dedication?

Crudely, what can be learned is that putting in the time matters. Hard work and dedication produces exceptional results.

So much of our attention is drawn to the digital and virtual possibilities of art. Can you explain what role textiles play in your day-to-day life?

It's hard for me not to think of domestic textiles when reflecting on this because these kinds of textiles are the ones that we are closest to: duvets, quilts, tea towels and obviously clothes. We interact with so many textiles within the home and on the body. Textiles can also be considered our first layer of engagement with the outside world. They separate the body from the elements and are fundamental to self expression.

Name one artist of any discipline and any era who never ceases to inspire you.

James Turrell. In his work (Open Field), you can step into a glowing void.

Visit the NOW Digital Residency: Textile Museum of Canada