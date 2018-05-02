Textile Museum Profile: Jane Kidd

As part of this month's Textile Museum of Canada Digital Residency, we're profiling a number of artists and professionals associated with the museum and wider community. See all of the profiles here.

What's your connection to the Textile Museum?

I am currently exhibiting Curious, an exhibition of contemporary tapestry in the Textile Museum.

What do you do in your industry?

I am a contemporary artist working with the process of woven tapestry.

In your opinion, how can textiles tell stories?

Textiles have always been part of human history. Textiles reflect who we are and what we aspire to. They showcase human ingenuity and inspire innovation. Like many contemporary artists working with textile process, I use the rich material identity of textiles to encourage thoughts on our changing world.

What's your favourite place in Toronto to do some creative thinking?

I live in a rural environment so when I am in a city like Toronto I like to immerse myself in contemporary culture. I am inspired by the museums, galleries, public art and design and the diversity of a large city.

One of the Textile Museum's current exhibitions features the works of Itchiku Kubota, whose artistic career focused intensely on the kimono. What do you think we can learn from this kind of creative dedication?

Kubota's work creates a wonderful link between tradition and contemporary practice and provides a view into an aspect of Japanese culture. His masterful technique, dynamic colour palette and imagery create the opportunity to experience the exhilaration of aesthetic splendour.

So much of our attention is drawn to the digital and virtual possibilities of art. Can you explain what role textiles play in your day-to-day life?

The textile process of woven tapestry is the core of my art practice. I am drawn to the rich material identity of tapestry and to the opportunities for invention and ingenuity the process allows. Woven tapestry has become my means to respond to contemporary issues and concerns.

Name one artist of any discipline and any era who never ceases to inspire you.

I am constantly amazed and inspired by individual textile makers around the world who devote time and effort to developing remarkable skills to create beautiful textiles that reflect their identity and cultural communities.

