Now Toronto x Yes Shef Ticket Giveaway Contest

Official Contest Rules (“Contest Rules”)

Now Toronto’s Yes Shef Ticket Giveaway (“Contest”) is sponsored by Yes Shef, (“Sponsor”) and administered by the Gonez Media Inc. (“GMI”). All inquires should be directed to GMI.

Commencing February 17, 2026 at approximately 4:00PM (EST) and ending March 3, 2026 at approximately 12:00PM (EST) (the “Contest Period”).

The odds of winning are dependent on the total number of eligible entries received.

At the end of the Contest Period, all valid entries that have been received will be entered into a random draw to win one (1) pair of tickets to attend Yes Shef’s debut in Toronto Prize Package (the “Prize”). Any winner of a Prize shall be hereinafter referred to as a “Prizewinner”.

Where GMI selects an entrant to win the Prize, and GMI cannot reach the entrant within 48 hours of selection or the entrant does not otherwise comply with the Contest Rules and Regulations, the entrant shall be deemed to have forfeited the Prize and GMI shall select an alternate entry.

How to Enter:

Online: Visit Now Toronto social media pages during the Contest Period and complete the following steps:

Fill out the Google Form linked in our bio

Follow @nowtoronto on Threads

Answer the following math skills question: 10-6×3+2

To qualify, all entries must be received on or before 11:59am (EST) on March 3, 2026. CONTEST CLOSING: The Contest closes at 12:00PM (EST) on March 3, 2026. Eligibility:

To enter the Contest and be eligible to win, an individual must: (i) legally reside in Canada; (ii) must be over the age of 18; and (ii) be of legal drinking age in their province of residence.

Specifically excluded from entering the Contest are: (a) employees, officers, directors, agents, representatives, and advertising and promotional agencies of GMI or the Sponsor, and its respective subsidiaries and affiliates, as applicable; and (b) any immediate family members (regardless of where they live) of a person excluded under (a) or persons with whom a person excluded under (a) is domiciled (whether related to that person or not). In these Contest Rules, “immediate family” includes mother, father, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, partners or spouse.

In order to facilitate Prize distribution to the Prizewinner, GMI may share personal information (i.e. name and mailing address) to a third-party company. The personal information obtained and shared by GMI will be used solely for the purposes of conducting the Contest. GMI requires all third parties with which it shares confidential information to adhere to and comply with our privacy policy and confidentially restrictions.

A maximum of one (1) entry per entrant per Contest is allowed. If it is discovered in the ordinary course of running the Contest that an entrant has attempted to enter more than the allowed maximum, GMI may disqualify that entrant from this and any future contest.

The Contest is void where prohibited by law and is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations.

Prize:

There is one (1) Prize(s) to be won by way of a random draw. The Prize consists of two tickets to Yes Shef on March 9, 2026 in Toronto valued at $400.00 CAD.

Prize will be mailed directly to Prizewinner’s mailing address. Prizes are not transferable, product portion of the prize cannot be converted to cash and must be accepted as awarded. Any changes, cancellations and/or adjustments, and any associated costs are the sole responsibility of the Prizewinner. GMI reserves the right in its sole discretion to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if for any reason a prize or portion of a prize cannot be awarded as described.

Draw Date:

GMI will perform the random draw on or about the following day and time: ● 1:00PM (EST) on March 3, 2026. Winner will be announced across social media platforms.

General Conditions:

By participating in the Contest, all entrants agree that the entrant’s first name, Instagram handle, voice and/or image may be used in any and all forms of media, without any further compensation from GMI (or any of their agents, assigns, subsidiaries or prizing partners). All entrants waive all rights (including moral rights) with respect to their Contest entry and to be posted, streamed and other forms of publicity.

GMI is not responsible for incorrect or inaccurate entry or registration or entry information or any factor which may affect a person’s ability to participate in the Contest, including but not limited to human error, lost or misdirected entries for whatever reason, technical malfunctions, lost/delayed/corrupted data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failures of any telephone network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof, any inability to access the site, or damage to a user’s system occasioned by participating in the Contest, and entries which fail to fully comply with these Contest Rules.

GMI is not responsible for a Prizewinner’s inability to use or enjoy any portion of the Prize awarded in the Contest, nor will GMI be in any way liable for the Prizewinner’s use of the Prize. For clarity, the Winner will be required to provide consent in a form acceptable to GMI, releasing GMI, its directors, officers, employees and agents from all liability of any kind in connection with the contest, or occurring as a result of the prize being awarded.

By entering the contest, entrants agree to abide by contest rules and decisions of the independent contest organization which are final.

GMI may amend these Contest Rules at any time without notifying the entrants.