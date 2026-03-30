7 of the most memorable moments from the 2026 Juno Awards

Sunday night’s Juno Awards was one to remember. Held at the newly renovated TD Coliseum, the show honoured the best in Canadian music, both recent and over the last few decades.

Some of the highlights include: Prime Minister Mark Carney presenting Joni Mitchell with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Drake burying the hatchet for Nelly Furtado, and Billy Talent being recognized for their humanitarian work.

Looking to relive all of last night’s best (and maybe not so best) moments? Here are seven of the most memorable highlights from the 2026 Juno Awards.

Carney at the Junos

Prime Minister Mark Carney made an appearance at the Junos to present Joni Mitchell with the well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award. In his speech dedicated to Mitchell, Carney remarked, “Joni’s music didn’t just provide the soundtrack to our lives. She shifted culture, inspired generations and redefined what songwriting could be.”

During her acceptance speech, Mitchell, overjoyed, said she was “so happy to be in Canada” with “our wonderful prime minister.”

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Tate McRae is a no show

Calgary pop superstar Tate McRae is clearly not that “Canada down,” considering she didn’t bother to show up at the Junos despite winning the night’s biggest awards. She won Single of the Year for “Sports Car,” Pop Album of the Year and Album of the Year for So Close To What, and Artist of the Year. McRae also neglected to prepare a pre-recorded statement. Her fellow global superstar peers Justin Bieber and The Weeknd also didn’t attend the show.

Drake ends his Junos boycott

After 15 years, Toronto rapper Drake is done being salty at the Junos. In 2011, he hosted the award show and was snubbed for every single award he was nominated for.

He made a virtual appearance this year to induct Nelly Furtado into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, but he still couldn’t resist making a dig, saying, “To the Junos, because you are honouring one of my dear friends tonight, I will spare you.”

Since being snubbed, Drake has not submitted his music for Junos contention.

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Nelly Furtado’s eclectic tribute

Speaking of Furtado, the 10-time Juno Award winner was honoured with a fun and eclectic musical tribute by Canadian mainstays Shawn Desmon, Jully Black, Kardinal Offishall, Alessia Cara, Lido Pimento, and Tanya Tagaq, who sang a medley of Furtado’s biggest hits “Say It Right,” “Powerless,” “Do It,” “I’m Like a Bird” and “Promiscuous.”

The performance garnered mixed reactions from viewers, with some criticizing the artists’ shaky, off-pitch singing.

The Beaches win Best Rock Album

Toronto pop-rock band The Beaches walked away from the Junos with two awards, winning Group of the Year and Best Rock Album for their third record, No Hard Feelings, released in 2025. They’re the first all-women band to win Group of the Year three consecutive times. Earlier in the evening, they performed an orchestral version of “Lesbian of the Year.”

Joni Mitchell’s musical tribute

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During Mitchell’s musical tribute, Sarah McLachlan and Allison Russell serenaded the audience, singing “A Case of You” and “Both Sides Now” respectively. Afterwards, more musicians, including Mitchell herself, joined in to sing a joyful rendition of “Big Yellow Taxi.” This performance deserves a Canadian Heritage Moment.

Billy Talent receives Humanitarian Award

Mississauga punk band Billy Talent was awarded the Humanitarian Award for their dedication to philanthropy and charity work with organizations Make Music Matter, War Child, and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Canada. The band’s debut self-titled album went four-times platinum in Canada, selling 400,000 copies.