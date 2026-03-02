Canadians react as Catherine O’Hara receives posthumous award; Seth Rogen leads tribute

What to know Canadians are still grieving the loss of beloved comedy icon Catherine O’Hara, who was honoured with a posthumous Best Actress win at The Actor Awards just days after her passing.

Fellow Canadian star Seth Rogen accepted the award on her behalf, delivering an emotional tribute that had fans on TikTok saying, “My heart will forever be broken.”

From Home Alone to cult classics like Beetlejuice and Best in Show, fans are revisiting her most iconic roles — and reminding everyone why her humour, heart, and chaotic brilliance will never be matched.

The late Catherine O’Hara was announced as the winner of an award last night at The Actor Awards, shortly after her passing left Canadians heartbroken.

On January 30, Catherine O’Hara passed away, leaving many Canadians who grew up watching her shows and movies heartbroken.

Last night, Catherine O’Hara was honoured with the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award for her performance in The Studio. Although she couldn’t be physically present to accept the award, the moment was a heartfelt tribute to her impact.

Seth Rogen gives a tribute to Catherine O'Hara after she wins The Actor Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series: "She knew she could destroy and she wanted to destroy every day on set."

Canadian star Seth Rogen accepted on her behalf and paid tribute to her. Netflix posted his speech on TikTok, speaking about her determination and hard work, “She knew she could destroy, and she wanted to destroy every day on set.”

TikTokers commented their heartbreak upon hearing Rogen’s speech. One user posted a sad GIF and wrote, “I forgot and thought she was gonna walk up on stage.” Another added, “My heart will be forever broken.”

Another TikTok user referenced the Home Alone movie in which O’Hara played Kate, Kevin’s mother, saying, “She left us old enough to be HOME ALONE.”

​In the speech, Rogen jokingly says that people unaware of her work are “out of touch or stupid,” and to show them her work, whether it’s O’Hara dancing to Harry Belafonte in Beetlejuice or hurting her knee in Best in Show.