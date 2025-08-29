From powerful pop to cool country, here are some concerts you should be at this September in Toronto 

Summer may be winding down, but Toronto’s live music scene is nowhere close to falling off this September.

Whether you want to rock out, be serenaded by sultry R&B, or dance all night to playful pop, Toronto’s biggest arenas and most intimate venues will be home to a stacked list of shows that promise to close the season on a high note.

From country chart-toppers to heavy metal legends and everything in between, here are six must-see concerts in Toronto this September.

Maren Morris: The Dreamsicle Tour

Date: September 2

Location: HISTORY

Admission: Starting at $78

Kicking off the month strong, country star turned pop sensation Maren Morris is bringing her bold new era to HISTORY.

Known for her genre-blending hits and fearless lyrics, Morris’ Dreamsicle tour marks her return to the stage since the release of her fourth studio album of the same name. From throwbacks like “My Church” to recent favourites like “running,” fans can expect a night full of bangers that reflect the songbird’s evolving sound and spirit.

Advertisement

Joined by Canadian singer Jade LeMac as her opener, lights go down for this exciting show at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Venue Tip: HISTORY is nestled in the Beaches neighbourhood, just steps away from Woodbine Park. Take a stroll through the vast green space for a refreshing reset just before a raging night out.

Morgan Wallen: I’m the Problem Tour

Date: September 4 and 5

Location: Rogers Centre

Admission: Starting at $315

One of country music’s biggest stars is taking over the Rogers Centre this month!

Advertisement

Grammy-nominated country singer Morgan Wallen is strapping up his boots for back-to-back shows in the city. With a slew of radio-dominating hits, fans should come ready to sing their hearts out to essential songs like “You Proof,” “Last Night,” and “I Had Some Help” and title track “I’m The Problem.”

This two-night takeover is set to be one of the biggest country events of the year, and concert-goers can take advantage of supporting acts Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, and Zach John King rocking the stage before the main event. This show begins at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Venue Tip: Rogers Centre, which is the home stadium of the Toronto Blue Jays, is central to iconic landmarks and attractions, including the CN Tower, Union Station and the Rec Room. Make a full itinerary out of your concert day by enjoying outstanding city views, exploring local history and competing in some family-friendly competition.

CupcakKe

Date: September 11

Location: Phoenix Concert Theatre

Admission: Starting at $57

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a night that’s wild, unapologetic, and full of bass-heavy beats, look no further than CupcakKe, coming to the Phoenix Concert Theatre!

This rapper is known for her brazen hypersexualized lyrics and electric stage presence, and she’s set to transform the Phoenix into a full-blown party. Hitting the stage one year after the release of her 2024 album Dauntless Manifesto, CupcakKe is about to show the city just why she’s still at the top of the underground dance/hip-hop scene.

This one-night-only show is 19+, and doors open at 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Venue Tip: Phoenix is one of the city’s smaller venues that first opened its doors in 1991, offering an up-close-and-personal show with your favourite stars. Bask in an intimate setting amid outstanding acoustics.

Advertisement

Bruce Dickinson: The Mandrake Project

Date: September 16

Location: HISTORY

Admission: Starting at $90

The frontman of legendary heavy metal band Iron Maiden is flying solo, and is stopping at HISTORY this month!

Bruce Dickinson is bringing his dynamic energy, opera-calibre vocals, and legendary status in the metal world to the city for one night only. Fresh off the release of his 2025 reimagined album More Balls to Picasso, this pure rock spectacle will bring hits from the 80’s to the present like “Alexander the Great” and “Rains on the Grave.”

Sharing the stage with Crown Lands, this solo tour is a rare chance to see a metal icon in a super intimate venue! This thrilling show begins at 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Venue Tip: HISTORY offers impeccable views of your favourite stars onstage from almost any angle in the venue, but for a show like Bruce Dickinson, stay within the centre floor for max energy.

Advertisement

Kali Uchis: Sincerely, Tour

Date: September 17

Location: Scotiabank Arena

Admission: Starting at $70

Toronto is about to transform into a dreamy wonderland, as Kali Uchis is bringing her ethereal vocals to the Scotiabank Arena stage!

Embarking on her Sincerely, Tour, the Grammy-Award winning songstress’ sultry voice and genre-blending style make her one of the most compelling artists of this generation. From bangers like “fue mejor” to recent tunes like “Sugar! Honey! Love!,” this singer’s live shows will prove to be more than a regular concert, but a full-on vibe.

Supported by Thee Sacred Souls, this night kicks off at 8 p.m.

Advertisement

For more information, click here.

Venue Tip: Scotiabank Arena is connected to the busy Union Station, and it’s best to try to get to your show early to navigate through the ever-bustling crowd, and to stop for a pre-show bite at one of the bountiful number of restaurants available at the recently renovated station, including Shake Shack and Jersey Mike’s.

Twenty One Pilots: The Clancy Tour

Date: September 20 and 21

Location: Budweiser Stage

Admission: Starting at $94

Closing out September with a bang, Twenty One Pilots is heading to Budweiser Stage for two unforgettable nights.

Just days after the release of their 2025 album Clancy, fans can expect a full body experience; a show jam-packed with cinematic visuals, genre-jumping anthems, and raw emotional energy. Performing hits like “Holding On To You” and “Heavydirtysoul,” the duo is about to prove just why they’ve been the kings of their unique sound for more than a decade.

Advertisement

Supported by Dayglow, this show is set to begin at 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Venue Tip: Budweiser Stage is the perfect spot for Instagram-worthy views. Before summer ends, snap one last golden hour photo by the gorgeous lakefront.

For more events like this, check out our events calendar powered by Destination Toronto, and list your event, click here.