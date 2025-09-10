‘Pretty surreal,’ Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shocks Toronto gym with surprise drop-in during TIFF

A Toronto gym got a dose of star power this week when none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed up unannounced.



The actor and former wrestler was in the city for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Monday, to celebrate the North American premiere of Benny Safdie’s highly anticipated sports drama The Smashing Machine, in which he stars as former MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

Johnson also participated in an “In Conversation With…” discussion earlier that day at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, where he talked about his journey from a wrestler turned moviestar.

Amidst the glitz and glamour of North America’s largest film festival, Johnson didn’t let his jam-packed schedule interfere with his famously intense workouts. He found time to hit the weights at Fit Squad Training Gym, a premium strength-training fitness spot tucked away on 111 Peter St., steps from the heart of TIFF.

The icon was met with a mix of shock and excitement from the gym staff, who posted a few photos capturing the unforgettable moment on social media.

“When someone like The Rock chooses to train here, it’s a pretty surreal reminder of what we’re building,” the gym shared on Instagram.

Aldo Frixione, a co-owner of Fit Squad, said they were excited to have him drop by, adding that fellow members were in awe that the superstar worked out alongside them.

“We’ve all grown up watching WWE and his movies, he’s definitely one of those people that transcends to more than just a celebrity,” Frixone said in an email statement to Now on Wednesday.

Frixione also called Johnson “humble and respectful” during his time in the gym, emphasizing that the actor didn’t disrupt the flow or the gym or attempt to draw any attention.

“He stayed for a full workout session and in the end, invited the members of the team and clients for a few photos and went on his way,” Frixione said.