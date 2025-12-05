Events happening in Toronto this weekend: Dec. 5 – 7

December has arrived, and Toronto is wasting no time rolling out the cheer. This weekend is packed with places to stroll, dance, snack, and bask in the glow of the season.

Whether you’re in the mood for a neighbourhood party, a holiday market or a magical light-filled adventure, the city is full of reasons to bundle up and get outside.

Friday, Dec. 5

The Holiday Hop: Social Dance Series

Kick off your Fridays this December at the Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay W.) from 7 – 10 p.m., with a different social dance each week, from swing to salsa to tango. No partner or experience needed. Just show up, enjoy the music and let the holiday vibe take over.

Looking for a fun way to get into the spirit? Slip on something festive, grab your dancing shoes and join the crowd all month long.

Advertisement

Instructors Vicky Yeung and Benoit Parent bring the 1920s to life with an upbeat Charleston lesson featuring both solo and partnered steps. With Viper’s Cloud setting the mood, expect lively footwork and a fun, vintage-inspired night on the floor.

Free tickets with email registration, and more information can be found at the Harbourfront Centre’s website.

Holiday Season Festive Lights Tour

See Toronto glow on a nighttime bus tour that highlights the city’s most vibrant holiday displays. From twinkling streets to landmark buildings dressed in lights, this ride offers a sweeping look at the city’s seasonal sparkle.

Over the course of about 75–90 minutes, guests will pass through downtown neighbourhoods known for their festive flair, taking in bright installations, decorated squares and cheerful winter scenes along the way.

Advertisement

An onboard guide offers commentary with stories about Toronto’s past and present, making it a fun, easy outing for families, date nights or anyone wanting a relaxed way to soak up the holiday atmosphere.

Tickets for adults cost $36.49 and can be purchased at CitySightseeing’s website.

Holiday Market at The Painted Lady

The Painted Lady (218 Ossington Ave.) is turning its Ossington home into a cozy holiday stop this December, hosting a pop-up market filled with sweet treats, art, and vintage treasures. Expect the Bearded Baker’s festive goodies, curated retro finds from Starlotte Satine Vintage, and original pieces by artist Richael Laking, all under the dim, warm glow the venue is known for.

Across select Fridays, you can browse gifts, sip something seasonal and soak in the neighbourhood’s artsy vibe. Each market also features weekly fresh-baked cookie giveaways, and on December 19, pianist Heidi Savoie brings live holiday music to the room.

Advertisement

Dates & Times

Dec. 5, 11am–5pm

Dec. 12 , 9am–1pm

Dec. 19 , 11am–5pm

Saturday, Dec. 6

Casa Loma Holiday of Lights

Casa Loma’s Holiday Lights experience returns this season, transforming the landmark castle into a glowing winter escape with illuminated gardens, festive installations and its well-known underground tunnels lit for the holidays. Running on select evenings from December 6 to January 3, the event features a mix of live entertainment, including fire performances, magic shows, mascots like Olaf and various winter princesses, a trio of carolers and Santa with his entourage. Guests can wander the outdoor pathways, take in the lights and enjoy family-friendly moments from 5 to 10 p.m. (last entry at 9 p.m.), with tickets priced at $45 online or $50 onsite from Dec. 6-19, and $50 online or $55 onsite from Dec. 20-Jan. 3.

Tickets can be purchased at the Casa Loma website.

Advertisement

Geary Avenue Winter Block Party

Geary Avenue is kicking off December with a Winter Block Party that will stretch more than a kilometre through one of Toronto’s coolest neighbourhoods. The event brings together local businesses for a day of music, art, food and vendors, turning Davenport’s buzzy strip into a festive street celebration. While you’re there, you can also stop by General Public, an upscale-meets-casual eatery recently named a finalist in Air Canada’s Best New Restaurants list.

Gran’ Market: Toronto

Gran’ Market: Toronto (468 Queen St. W.) brings a beloved Jamaican Christmas Eve tradition to the city, offering a festive mix of food, music, shopping and community celebration. Inspired by the night markets held across Jamaica for centuries, this local edition raises funds and collects donations for relief efforts back home, with 100 per cent of proceeds supporting communities in need. Visitors can browse vendors selling art, clothing, candles, food and more, while a curated lineup of short films by Jamaican and diasporic filmmakers explores themes of home, heritage and connection.

Advertisement

Sunday, Dec. 7

Leslieville Christmas Pop-up Market

The 12th Annual Leslieville Christmas Pop-Up Market returns to 388 Carlaw Ave. from 10-6 p.m., transforming the space into a festive east-end hub packed with local makers, seasonal treats and family-friendly activities. With free entry all weekend, visitors can browse more than 60 artisan vendors, enjoy complimentary hot chocolate in the afternoons, take part in hands-on workshops and catch classic holiday films. Santa will be roaming the venue, a DJ will keep the energy upbeat and there’s a photo backdrop, face painting and plenty of festive snacks to sample. Donations for Second Harvest are also encouraged.

Toronto Art Crawl Christmas Pop-up

Advertisement

The Toronto Art Crawl Christmas Pop-Up returns for its 11th year with a one-day, free indoor market packed with holiday shopping and creative energy. More than 100 local artists and makers will fill The Great Hall (1087 Queen St. W.) from 12–5 p.m., offering original art, jewelry, fashion, home decor and other handcrafted gifts. Expect a lively atmosphere with DJ Kid Artik, food vendors and a chance to score one of 25 early-bird VIP swag bags.

The Disability Holiday Festival

The Disability Collective’s fourth annual Disability Holiday Festival brings together disabled artists, musicians and community members for a warm, creative celebration of the season at Wychwood Barns (601 Christie St.). Visitors can shop art and handmade goods, enjoy live music, take part in activities like a free photo booth and card-making, and savour treats from local vendors, all in a welcoming, family-friendly environment designed with accessibility at its core.

For a full list of events, check out our events calendar, powered by Destination Toronto.

Advertisement

To list your event, click here.