Events happening in Toronto this weekend: Feb. 20-22

This weekend, Toronto is spotlighting culture in all its forms. Expect Black History Month events, a Lunar New Year celebration, live music, movement in museum spaces, winter street festivals across the city and more.

Here’s what’s happening this weekend.

Friday, Feb. 20

T.O. Black History Month Reggae Fest

Location: El Mocambo, 464 Spadina Ave.

Mark Black History Month with a night of live reggae at Toronto’s iconic El Mocambo. The 2026 Reggae Fest spotlights a lineup of local talent, including Muzic Souljah, Legato, Empress Divine, Chatta, Travis, Shenessa, and Afidel. Expect a mix of roots, Lovers Rock and conscious anthems that keep the energy high all evening. The one-night event celebrates Black artistry, community and the enduring impact of reggae music. General admission is $41.92 and can be purchased at El Mocambo’s website.

Friday Night: Sample Chief Takeover

Location: Art Gallery of Ontario, 317 Dundas St. W

The Art Gallery of Ontario is turning up the energy with a Black History Month edition of Friday Night, curated by Sample Chief from 6 to 9 p.m. The evening opens with a DJ set, followed by an interactive live performance from The Rhythm Section, before closing out with selector-driven sounds. Expect immersive visuals, plus a merch and snack pop-up that adds to the vibe. The event is included with general admission and spotlights the sounds and creativity of Black and African artists.

The Motorcycle and Powersport Shows

Location: Enercare Centre, 100 Princes’ Blvd

The Toronto Motorcycle and Powersport Show roars back into the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place for the weekend. The annual event brings together top brands and the latest gear for riders of every level, from seasoned pros to first-timers. Attendees can get an up-close look at highly anticipated 2026 models, including new electric options, across both on-road and off-road categories. More information can be found on the Motorcycle and Powersport show website.

Saturday, Feb. 21

Ladies Night: Reggae Fit vs She Steps (Celebrating Black History Month & Paying Tribute to Queenie)

Location: Club Enhergy, 39 Milford Ave.

Club Enhergy is hosting a Black History Month tribute class from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., honouring the life of late beloved Toronto-based coach Quenessa “Queenie” Caesar-West. The high-energy session features a soca-inspired face-off between Reggae Fit with Nadia and She Steps with OT, blending dancehall fitness and step aerobics into one cardio-packed hour. Open to all levels, the event celebrates community, culture and Queenie’s love of movement. All proceeds will be donated to the Caesar family. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through the Club Enhergy’s Instagram page, link in their bio.

Roundhouse Winter Craft Beer Festival

Location: Roundhouse Park, 255 Bremner Blvd.

The Roundhouse Winter Craft Beer Fest returns from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., bringing a full day of cold-weather sipping to downtown Toronto. More than 40 vendors will be pouring everything from craft beer and cider to wine, spirits and non-alcoholic options, with drink tokens starting at $3 for a standard sample. The 19+ event is cashless, rain or shine, and wraps up with an après-ski–style dance party. Tickets start at $48.33 and can be purchased at the Roundhouse Winter Craft Beer Fest website.

GreekTown Fire & Ice Festival

Location: Alexander the Great Parkette, 484 Danforth Ave.

The 2026 GreekTown Fire & Ice Festival is lighting up the Danforth this weekend with a free, family-friendly winter celebration. The weekend features live ice carving competitions, interactive demos and glowing performances that bring heat to the cold. Visitors can cast votes for their favourite sculptures, catch roaming entertainers and watch LED drumming light up the street. This event is free.

Sunday, Feb. 22

MOCA Movement: Pilates in the Museum

Location: Museum of Contemporary Art, 158 Sterling Rd #100

Start your Sunday with MOCA Movement: Pilates in the Museum, a guided session led by Mosaic Yoga set inside MOCA’s current exhibition, Jeff Wall Photographs 1984–2023. The morning class invites participants to move through the gallery space, no experience required. Bring your own mat and a water bottle, and arrive early to settle in before doors open at 8:45 a.m. Tickets are available through Mosaic Yoga and include museum admission.

LNY Disco ’26 Toronto: Mandarin & Cantonese Disco Party

Location: 915 Dupont St.

LNY Disco ’26 takes over 915 Dupont from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., ringing in the Year of the Horse with an all–Mandarin and Cantonese dance floor. Halifax selector Swee returns with rare disco and pop cuts, joined by Chinatown Records (Yiuyiu) for a night rooted in Chinese music and culture. Tickets are available at the door.

Heated Rivalry Trivia

Location: O’Grady’s On Church, 518 Church St.

Heated Rivalry Trivia lands at O’Grady’s on Church from 7 to 10 p.m., serving up a night of fast-paced questions and friendly competition. Teams can go head-to-head for bragging rights in a lively, in-person quiz night packed with laughs and tough challenges. It’s a chance to test your knowledge and stir up some playful rivalry. Tickets start at $6.85 and can be purchased at the event’s EventBrite page.