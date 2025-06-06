Do West Fest 2025: Your guide to music, food, art, and more!

Toronto’s west end is throwing the ultimate block party this weekend, and everyone’s invited. From June 6 to 8, Do West Fest will take over 16 blocks of Dundas Street West, transforming Little Portugal into a vibrant celebration of music, food, art, and local culture.

With three jam-packed days of programming, expect everything from live DJ sets and mural painting to global street eats and late-night dance floors. Whether you’re here for the beats, the bites, or just the vibes, this year’s fest promises a high-energy kickoff to summer you won’t want to miss.

Here’s a guide for the three-day event:

Dates

Friday, June 6 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 7from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost

Free admission

Festival Map

(Courtesy: Do West Fest)

Getting There

Heads up, drivers! Dundas Street West will be closed from Lansdowne Ave. to Shaw St. starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 6, and will reopen by midnight on Monday, June 9.

While the festival wraps around 6 p.m. on Sunday, the road closures will stay in place until the end of the night. North-south traffic will still be able to pass through major intersections like Lansdowne, Dufferin, and Ossington. For TTC riders, get off at Lansdowne station and walk 10 minutes north along Lansdowne Ave. You can also get off at Dufferin station and walk 10 minutes north along Dufferin St. Ossington station is also close by, and you can walk 15 minutes north to get to the Do West Fest.

Music & Art Stages

Get ready to dance, vibe, and discover your next favourite artist! Do West Fest is bringing the heat to Toronto’s west end with three unique stages, each offering a flavour of the city’s vibrant arts scene. Here’s where to find the sounds:

Lulaworld Stage

Address: 1630 Dundas St.

This year’s Lulaworld Stage celebrates the African roots of global music with exclusive concerts and cross-cultural collaborations. Local talent and special guests from across Canada and beyond will light up the weekend with high-energy jazz, samba, hip-hop, salsa, cumbia, flamenco, electronica and more.

Some acts include: Afrique Like Me, Chuskupura, and Passarim.

Transmit Presents Stage

Address: 1200 Dundas St. across from The Garrison

The Transmit Presents Stage is one of Do West Fest’s main draws, spotlighting an exciting mix of emerging and established talent. The stage brings a dynamic lineup spanning indie rock, alt-pop, electronic, experimental and more, offering something for every kind of music lover.

Some acts include: Heaven For Real, Tijuana Bibles, and Huxlii.

LiUNA Local 183 Community Stage

Address: 1492 Dundas St. at Dufferin

Celebrate local creativity at the Community Stage, where music, dance, spoken word, and theatre come together in one vibrant space. Catch performances that reflect the heart of the community and experience the magic of Do West Fest in action.

Some acts include: Rahael, Blue Butterfly, and doomgurl.

SHOP THE BLOCK

From beloved local boutiques to fresh festival pop-ups, Do West Fest is a treasure for vintage lovers, design hunters, and anyone who appreciates the art of a good find.

Whether it’s handcrafted jewellery, original art, or standout fashion, every purchase supports the creative spirit of the community.

Here’s where to shop:

VSP Consignment (1410 Dundas St. W.)

Score luxury pieces at a steal. VSP is offering a special festival sale on curated designer fashion, footwear, handbags, and accessories—one-of-a-kind looks you won’t find anywhere else.

Emissions Record Shop (1114 Dundas St. W.)

Dig through crates of vintage records, cassettes, CDs, and music-inspired gear. Perfect for audiophiles and collectors chasing retro sounds.

Shopcoat

Keep an eye out for Shopcoat’s three exclusive pop-up racks, packed with rare and stylish second-hand pieces for festival-goers who like to stand out.

Penny Arcade

Affordable vintage and a whole vibe, plus, a retro photobooth to capture your festival fit in true throwback style.

Open Air Museum

The Open Air Museum is turning Dundas Street West into a living gallery, showcasing the neighbourhood’s creative spirit in real time. Curated by Rodrigo Ardiles, this street-level exhibit invites festival-goers to experience art up close in an immersive, accessible way.

Located at 1351 Dundas St., catch muralist Moises Frank—formerly known as Luvs—live-painting a new piece. Rooted in hip-hop and graffiti culture, Frank’s bold, raw style has evolved from back alleys to gallery walls, helping shape Toronto’s visual identity.

Food

Catch the tastiest bites at Do West Fest, and enjoy the diversity in every corner. Below are some food vendors you won’t want to miss!

Acai Brazil

Lenpanada



Sumo Seafood Food Truck

Liko’s Hawaiian BBQ

Sausage Party Toronto

Slow Jams – Filipino BBQ

El Charro

Lalu Fun Foods

Chill Delights Ice Cream

Find the list of all food vendors here.

AFTER DARK ON DUNDAS

When the sun goes down, Do West Fest kicks into high gear. The streets come alive with DJ sets, packed patios, and global beats, from house and funk to Afro-pop and French disco.

Whether you’re dancing under string lights, sipping cocktails curbside, or catching a pop-up performance, the energy doesn’t fade, it explodes.

Here are a few late-night highlights:

Mild Afro Lounge (1116 Dundas St. W.)

Just steps from Trinity Bellwoods, this African soul food spot serves up jollof rice, pepper chicken, and hearty sandwiches. During the fest, enjoy your meal with live performances and Afro-pop DJ sets in a lively, welcoming space.

Mahjong Bar

This tucked-away Dundas West gem blends cozy speakeasy vibes with Chinese small plates and inventive cocktails. It’s the perfect spot for late-night bites and DJ sets in an intimate, low-lit setting.

1611 Studios Inc.

Part photo studio, part cafe, and part gallery, this artsy venue offers a Euro-inspired vibe. Sip drinks and groove to French house and a live set from different DJ’s in a relaxed, creative atmosphere.