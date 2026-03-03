Miss an hour of sleep? Skate it off in your PJs at The Bentway’s daylight saving event

What to know On March 8, The Bentway will open its ice trail an hour early at 11 a.m., inviting Torontonians to skate in their pajamas and grab free coffee before noon while marking the clock change.

As the clock turns one hour forward on Sunday, Torontonians are being invited to take advantage of the day by skating in their pajamas.

Signaling spring’s long-awaited approach, daylight saving time is about to kick off this weekend, with clocks jumping forward one hour at 2 a.m. on March 8.

While this means that residents will be missing one hour of sleep, The Bentway is turning the time change into fun by inviting skaters to head to the ice and reset their internal clocks without even having to change clothes.

On Sunday, The Bentway is opening its ice skate trail for the last time this winter, and skaters are invited to enjoy the last bit of the season by taking a final glide and having some free coffee.

To help residents ease their way into the next season, the event is also encouraging skaters to come out in their pajamas. This is the perfect opportunity to have a lazy day while still making the most of your weekend — and not having to worry about glamping up.

As one of Toronto’s most well-known shared spaces, The Bentway frequently hosts creative events, but its curator and arts leader, Anna Gallagher-Ross, tells Now Toronto this is the first time it’s opening the skate trails for skaters in their pajamas.

“We’re always interested in what’s happening within our city and what our city is experiencing. And March 8 is, of course, International Women’s Day, but it’s also a day that I think everyone can relate to on how hard it is to lose that hour,” she said.

“For us, we wanted to do what The Bentway does, which is to bring joy to the city and to kind of spark the urban imagination. And we thought, ‘Why not have a big pajama party on the ice?’”

The ice trail will open one hour early for the event, starting at 11 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m., and those who arrive before noon will also receive a complimentary cup of coffee to help them get through the missed hour of sleep.

“Typically, our skating season ends a little earlier, but this year it was so popular and the weather was with us, so we decided to expand or extend our skating season. So, this is the first time that it’s coincided with daylight savings,” Gallagher-Ross said.

According to the curator, registration is not required to attend the event, but skate rentals are paid, costing $13 for adult sizes and $12 for youth sizes. Skaters are also welcome to bring their own equipment.

Since The Bentway has been chosen as a co-host for the FIFA Fan Festival ahead of the World Cup this year, Gallagher-Ross says timing for its summer roller skating trail could happen later than usual, and will soon be announced.